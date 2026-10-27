Woqod Receives Two Prestigious Rospa Gold Awards For 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fuel Company, a company with an exclusive concession in the State of Qatar to distribute, sell, transport and market refined petroleum products & gas within State of Qatar including to airports and seaports, either by itself or through subsidiary ‎companies“QJET, FAHES and WOQOD Marine”, announced that it has received two prestigious Gold Awards from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for 2026, in recognition of its commitment to maintaining high standards of occupational health, safety, and road safety across its operations.

Woqod received the 2026 RoSPA Gold Achievement Award for Occupational Health and Safety for the third consecutive year, as well as the 2026 RoSPA Gold Fleet Safety Award for the second consecutive year, reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to improve its safety performance.

The RoSPA Awards are among the world's most recognized health and safety award programs, attracting approximately 2,000 entries from over 60 countries across 34 industry sectors. The awards recognize organizations that demonstrate strong safety management practices, effective risk prevention, and continuous improvement.

Receiving the Gold Achievement Award for the third consecutive year highlights Woqod's effective occupational health and safety management systems, strong safety culture, and commitment to minimizing workplace risks and incidents.

Similarly, achieving the Gold Fleet Safety Award for the second consecutive year reflects WOQOD's continued efforts to improve road safety, promote safe driving practices, and maintain high safety standards across its fleet operations.

Commenting on this achievement, Woqod's Managing Director and CEO, Saad Rashid Al-Muhannadi stated:“We are proud to receive these prestigious RoSPA Gold Awards, which reflect our continued commitment to health, safety, and road safety. Receiving these awards for consecutive years highlights the dedication of our employees and our ongoing efforts to maintain a safe working environment. We will continue to strengthen our safety practices and improve performance across all operations.”

Woqod remains committed to continuously improving its health, safety, and road safety performance by following international best practices, strengthening its safety management systems, and promoting a strong safety culture across the organization.