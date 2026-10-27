QC Explores Cooperation With Senegal's Investment Promotion Agency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari received a business delegation from the Republic of Senegal headed by Bakary Sega Bathily, Director General of Senegal's Investment Promotion and Major Projects Agency (APIX), and including Habibatou, Investment Director at APIX. The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to the State of Qatar, H E Sheikh Tidiane Sall.

The meeting discussed trade and economic cooperation between Qatar and Senegal, ways to strengthen partnerships between the business communities of both countries, and investment opportunities available in the Senegalese market, particularly in the sectors of energy, oil and gas, mining, agriculture, food industries, tourism, and digital technology.

Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari stressed the importance of strengthening economic and trade relations between Qatar and Senegal, noting that such meetings help open new avenues of cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, explore available investment opportunities, and establish mutually beneficial trade and investment partnerships between Qatar and Senegal.

Bin Twar praised the initiative to organise 'Dakar–Doha Day,' describing it as an opportunity to showcase Senegal's economy and highlight investment opportunities available to Qatari investors, while also providing a platform for direct meetings between businesspeople and companies from both countries.