Invest Qatar Receives 2026 United Nations Investment Promotion Award For Advancing Qatar's Startup Ecosystem

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Doha, Qatar: Invest Qatar has received the 2026 United Nations Investment Promotion Award in recognition of its efforts to attract and support high-potential startups and technology companies through its flagship Startup Qatar initiative, a transformative national initiative accelerating Qatar's emergence as a leading global destination for innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in the digital economy.

Presented during the UN Trade and Development's 9th World Investment Forum in Doha, the award recognises excellence in attracting investment in the digital economy. Invest Qatar was selected from 48 entries representing 40 countries, with recipients assessed on their innovative approaches to investment promotion and facilitation, effectiveness in mobilising sustainable foreign direct investment, and contributions to digital transformation and sustainable development.

Dr. Hamad Rashid Al-Naimi, Chief Strategy Officer, Invest Qatar, said:“Receiving the 2026 United Nations Investment Promotion Award is an important recognition of Qatar's collective efforts to build a connected, accessible and globally competitive startup ecosystem. Through Startup Qatar, we are helping high-potential companies access the information, funding, partnerships and support they need to establish, grow and scale from Qatar."

Launched in February 2024, Startup Qatar provides an integrated ecosystem that facilitates access to funding, incubation programmes, strategic partnerships, and tailored support services, enabling innovative businesses to establish, grow, and scale their operations in Qatar.