QAMCO Posts Net Profit Of Qr276m For Nine-Month Period

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Aluminium Manufacturing Company (QAMCO), a 50% joint venture partner in Qatar Aluminium Company (Qatalum) (“JV”), yesterday reported a net profit of QR276m for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026, with an earnings per share (“EPS”) of QR0.050.

During the first nine months of 2026, global commodity markets, including the aluminium sector, continued to be influenced by the effects of the regional conflict.

Persistent disruptions created a challenging operating environment and contributed to heightened market volatility.

Notwithstanding these conditions, aluminium demand remained supported by activity across key end-use sectors, including infrastructure, construction, automotive, manufacturing and energy transition projects.

In response to market conditions, industry participants continued to emphasise operational efficiency, prudent cost management and commercial flexibility, allowing them to adapt to the extended period of changing market dynamics.

For the nine-month period ending 30 September 2026, the JV recorded lower production and sales volumes compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to reduced operational activity arising from shipping constraints. Consequently, QAMCO's share of revenue, EBITDA, and net profit declined year-on-year.

QAMCO's net profit increased in Q3 2026 compared to Q2 2026, primarily as a result of higher sales volumes, partially offset by lower selling prices.

QAMCO will host an investor relations (IR) earnings call with investors to present its results for 9M 2026, business outlook and other matters, on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Doha time.