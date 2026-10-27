NRI's Kerala Airport Protest Sparks Debate Over Duty On New Iphones

MENAFN - Gulf Times) For Ajas Muhamad, returning to India with a new phone bought in Dubai was meant to be a routine journey home. Instead, it ended in a three-hour sit-in protest at Kochi's Nedumbassery airport, a trip to the police station and a dispute that has raised questions about customs rules governing smartphones brought into India by expatriates.

Ajas, a native of Kozhikode in Kerala and founder of the learning platform Eduport, arrived in Kochi on October 23 on an Air Arabia flight from Abu Dhabi, carrying an old iPhone he had used for six years and a new iPhone 18 Pro with 512GB of storage purchased in Dubai.

He had discarded the new phone's packaging before travelling and had not inserted a SIM card, explaining that he needed to switch to a physical SIM after reaching India.

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Ajas during his protest at Kochi airport.

When customs officials asked how many phones he was carrying, he disclosed that he had two. They subsequently told him he would have to pay customs duty on the new device.

He also encountered another expatriate passenger disputing a duty demand. The passenger reportedly explained that he had been using his phone for about two weeks and even offered to leave his old device behind, but was unable to resolve the matter.

When Ajas's turn came, customs officials referred to the Rs75,000 duty-free allowance and maintained that duty was payable on the new phone.“I asked them whether they expected me to leave my old phone behind every time I bought a new one in Dubai,” he said.

Unwilling to pay what he considered an unjustified charge, Ajas decided to remain at the airport until his phone was returned.

“There was a charging station nearby, so I sat underneath it and continued working. I sat there and worked for around three hours,” he recalled.

Customs officials eventually called Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who escorted him out of the area against his wishes incident took a further turn when customs officials lodged a complaint with Nedumbassery police, alleging that he had obstructed them from performing their duties. Ajas was taken to the police station and underwent a medical examination.

Although he said the police treated him well, he was upset that his protest had resulted in a complaint.“I understand that an airport is a highly secure area, and I realise that people cannot simply create a disturbance there. My intention was only to register my protest against what I believed was unfair treatment. I was not trying to cause trouble,” he said.

For Ajas, the issue was not simply the cost of a phone but the implication that he might have been bringing it into India for commercial purposes.“I am an entrepreneur. I have no need to smuggle an iPhone into the country to make money,” he said.

A question of personal use

At the heart of the dispute is how customs officials determine whether a newly purchased device qualifies as a personal effect or is liable for customs duty's Baggage Rules 2026, which came into force on February 2, define personal effects as articles, whether new or used, that a passenger may reasonably require for personal use during a journey, taking into account the circumstances of travel. The definition excludes goods imported or exported for commercial purposes.

The rules provide a general duty-free allowance of up to Rs75,000 for eligible Indian residents, tourists of Indian origin and certain foreign nationals arriving by air or sea. However, this is not a blanket exemption for every item carried by a passenger.

The rules do not specify a separate allowance based on the number of mobile phones a passenger may carry. Whether a particular device qualifies for duty-free treatment depends on the applicable provisions and the circumstances of the journey.

Ajas believes the rules leave room for interpretation. During his protest, he spent considerable time reading the relevant provisions and concluded that personal-use items could include both new and used articles. He also pointed out that he was carrying a MacBook and an iPad Pro worth a combined Rs3.5 lakh, by his estimate, without intending to sell them.

“My fundamental question was this: was I required to prove that the phone was for personal use, or should the authorities establish that it was intended for commercial purposes?” he said acknowledging customs officials' authority to assess individual cases, he argued that their discretion should be exercised fairly, taking each passenger's circumstances into account.

Expatriate advocate seeks clearer guidelines

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Abdul Raoof Kondotty

Abdul Raoof Kondotty, a Qatar-based social worker, financial expert and expatriate welfare advocate, believes the incident highlights the need for clearer rules governing personal electronic devices the Baggage Rules 2016 nor the rules introduced in February 2026 specifically set out a mobile-phone allowance, he noted, leaving scope for differing interpretations when officials assess whether devices are intended for personal or commercial use.

“The rules should explicitly permit passengers to carry one or two mobile phones, subject to clearly defined conditions,” Raoof told Gulf Times said he had approached the authorities several times and submitted documents and recommendations on the issue, but had seen little progress.

With smartphones now integral to everyday life, clearer guidance is particularly important for expatriates who regularly travel between their country of residence and India, he said acknowledged, however, that some people exploit the lack of clarity by bringing phones into India under the guise of personal belongings and selling them for profit. Customs officials must therefore distinguish genuine personal use from possible commercial imports.

“What is needed is a clear set of guidelines that strikes a fair balance between the legitimate needs of passengers and the enforcement responsibilities of the Customs Department,” he said called for an official circular specifying the permissible number of phones, the conditions under which they could be carried and any applicable value limits, with periodic reviews to reflect changes in technology and travel patterns.

A call for reform

Ajas plans to pursue the dispute on several fronts: recovering his phone, seeking the withdrawal of the police complaint and pushing for clearer rules for travellers.

He said he would explore legal options if recovering the device required him to pay a charge he considered unjustified. If the police complaint was not withdrawn, he intended to approach the Kerala High Court to seek its quashing. He was also considering a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking clear guidelines on the carriage of mobile phones by international passengers.

The dispute has brought into focus a practical concern for expatriates who regularly travel home with personal electronics: how to distinguish between a legitimate personal possession and an item that may attract customs duty.