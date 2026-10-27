ISCA And VNICG Join Forces To Build A Singaporevietnam Board Leadership Community
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Partnership aims to connect directors across both countries, promote cross border learning and regionally connected board leadersSINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – As Singapore and Vietnam deepen their economic ties and more businesses look beyond their home markets for growth, board directors need to understand not only their own businesses but also the opportunities, risks and governance expectations across borders.
Recognising this, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and the Vietnam Institute of Corporate Governance (VNICG) are joining forces to build a stronger community of board directors across both countries.
The partnership aims to bring together existing and aspiring board directors from Singapore and Vietnam to exchange knowledge, share practical boardroom experiences and develop the international perspectives needed to guide businesses in an increasingly connected and complex environment.
Connecting boardrooms across borders
ISCA and VNICG will explore opportunities for joint board leadership programmes, professional exchanges and networking activities that connect directors and governance professionals from both countries during this partnership.
The collaboration will draw on the strengths of both organisations: ISCA brings its professional network and experience in board governance, financial oversight and risk management while VNICG contributes its knowledge of Vietnam's business environment, corporate governance practices and independent director community.
ISCA's Board of Directors Masterclass, jointly developed by ISCA Academy and SAC Capital, will be incorporated into the Independent Director dual programme, a new initiative jointly developed by ISCA and VNICG. The programme will combine Singapore's board governance practices with Vietnam's regulatory and business environment, providing participants with opportunities to learn from both markets.
Beyond formal learning, the partnership seeks to foster lasting professional relationships among directors and encourage greater exchange of ideas on issues such as business strategy, sustainability, emerging technologies and corporate governance.
Strengthening Singapore–Vietnam professional connections
Mr Pang Te Cheng, Consul-General of Singapore in Ho Chi Minh City, said:“Singapore and Vietnam enjoy a strong and comprehensive partnership spanning trade, investment, education, innovation and many other sectors. As Vietnam advances its International Financial Centre ambitions in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, alongside discussions at the HCMC Autumn Economic Forum, strengthening corporate governance and professional capabilities will be vital to attracting international capital. I welcome the partnership between ISCA and VNICG, which brings together Singaporean and Vietnamese expertise to enhance professional standards, transparency and investor confidence. Such collaborations can deepen our bilateral ties while supporting Vietnam's next phase of sustainable economic development.”
Ms Fann Kor, CEO of ISCA, said:“The world is changing rapidly. From geopolitical developments and technological disruption to sustainability, these issues are occupying boardroom conversations. No single market has all the answers. Through our partnership with VNICG, we hope to bring board directors from both Singapore and Vietnam together to exchange knowledge, learn from real experiences and develop the capabilities to navigate an increasingly complex business environment. Our ambition goes beyond training. We want to foster a connected community of internationally minded directors who can learn from one another, ask better questions and make better decisions. When the world enters the boardroom, our judgement must keep pace.”
Mr Hoàng Đức Hùng, President of VNICG, said:“As Vietnamese businesses expand and engage more closely with international investors and partners, our board directors need both strong local knowledge and a wider international perspective. Our partnership with ISCA creates opportunities for Vietnamese directors to exchange experiences with their Singapore counterparts, learn from different governance practices and build valuable professional relationships. We look forward to developing a connected community of directors who can contribute to stronger corporate governance and support the long-term growth of businesses in both countries.”
The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony held at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on 27 October 2026.
Recognising this, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and the Vietnam Institute of Corporate Governance (VNICG) are joining forces to build a stronger community of board directors across both countries.
The partnership aims to bring together existing and aspiring board directors from Singapore and Vietnam to exchange knowledge, share practical boardroom experiences and develop the international perspectives needed to guide businesses in an increasingly connected and complex environment.
Connecting boardrooms across borders
ISCA and VNICG will explore opportunities for joint board leadership programmes, professional exchanges and networking activities that connect directors and governance professionals from both countries during this partnership.
The collaboration will draw on the strengths of both organisations: ISCA brings its professional network and experience in board governance, financial oversight and risk management while VNICG contributes its knowledge of Vietnam's business environment, corporate governance practices and independent director community.
ISCA's Board of Directors Masterclass, jointly developed by ISCA Academy and SAC Capital, will be incorporated into the Independent Director dual programme, a new initiative jointly developed by ISCA and VNICG. The programme will combine Singapore's board governance practices with Vietnam's regulatory and business environment, providing participants with opportunities to learn from both markets.
Beyond formal learning, the partnership seeks to foster lasting professional relationships among directors and encourage greater exchange of ideas on issues such as business strategy, sustainability, emerging technologies and corporate governance.
Strengthening Singapore–Vietnam professional connections
Mr Pang Te Cheng, Consul-General of Singapore in Ho Chi Minh City, said:“Singapore and Vietnam enjoy a strong and comprehensive partnership spanning trade, investment, education, innovation and many other sectors. As Vietnam advances its International Financial Centre ambitions in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, alongside discussions at the HCMC Autumn Economic Forum, strengthening corporate governance and professional capabilities will be vital to attracting international capital. I welcome the partnership between ISCA and VNICG, which brings together Singaporean and Vietnamese expertise to enhance professional standards, transparency and investor confidence. Such collaborations can deepen our bilateral ties while supporting Vietnam's next phase of sustainable economic development.”
Ms Fann Kor, CEO of ISCA, said:“The world is changing rapidly. From geopolitical developments and technological disruption to sustainability, these issues are occupying boardroom conversations. No single market has all the answers. Through our partnership with VNICG, we hope to bring board directors from both Singapore and Vietnam together to exchange knowledge, learn from real experiences and develop the capabilities to navigate an increasingly complex business environment. Our ambition goes beyond training. We want to foster a connected community of internationally minded directors who can learn from one another, ask better questions and make better decisions. When the world enters the boardroom, our judgement must keep pace.”
Mr Hoàng Đức Hùng, President of VNICG, said:“As Vietnamese businesses expand and engage more closely with international investors and partners, our board directors need both strong local knowledge and a wider international perspective. Our partnership with ISCA creates opportunities for Vietnamese directors to exchange experiences with their Singapore counterparts, learn from different governance practices and build valuable professional relationships. We look forward to developing a connected community of directors who can contribute to stronger corporate governance and support the long-term growth of businesses in both countries.”
The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony held at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on 27 October 2026.
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