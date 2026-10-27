Frost & Sullivan Names Kaspersky The 2026 Global APT Intelligence & Threat Attribution Company Of The Year
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – The Company of the Year Award recognizes Kaspersky's global leadership in Threat Intelligence and its excellence in APT attribution capabilities and delivering actionable data to organizations worldwide. According to the authoritative global analyst firm, Kaspersky stands out for its leadership strategy, visionary scenarios, brand equity, and strong performance in addressing customer needs.
Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award is its top honor, celebrating the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care. Following a rigorous analytical process applied to evaluate nominees across various categories, Kaspersky was found to excel across the Visionary Innovation & Performance criteria within the APT Intelligence & Attribution space.
This recognition reaffirms Kaspersky's strategic direction toward intelligence-led security. By combining almost three decades of threat research with advanced cyber threat intelligence, patented threat attribution technologies, AI-assisted analytics, expert human validation and an ecosystem approach, Kaspersky helps organizations move beyond isolated alerts toward a deeper understanding of adversaries and their activities. Kaspersky's emphasis on APT intelligence, threat attribution, scientific research, ecosystem collaboration, regulatory readiness, and operational resilience, strengthens its competitive positioning and reinforces its role as a trusted global cyber threat intelligence partner.
Addressing customers' needs
The recognition highlights that Kaspersky's strategic evolution reflects a clear alignment with industry priorities. Kaspersky's offering was highly commended for its capability to address customers' unmet or under-served needs, particularly in reducing alert fatigue through context-rich insights and reducing security-tool fragmentation via a unified ecosystem. The company was also recognized for securing distributed digital infrastructure, helping address the cybersecurity skills shortage /with expert-led and AI-assisted services, and supporting regulatory compliance and data sovereignty requirements.
“Kaspersky effectively aligns its portfolio with evolving enterprise security requirements by integrating threat intelligence, platform consolidation, cloud protection, and governance. This intelligence-led approach strengthens operational resilience, simplifies security management, and enhances its competitive positioning amid increasingly complex cyber threat landscapes,” – says Sapan Agarwal, SVP, Frost & Sullivan.
Kaspersky Greater China General Manager Alvin Cheng stated: Winning the Frost & Sullivan Annual Best Enterprise Award is strong industry recognition of Kaspersky's intelligence-driven security strategy. As local digital transformation and compliance requirements continue to tighten, advanced threats are becoming increasingly stealthy and sophisticated. Leveraging our mature APT attribution capabilities and open ecosystem, we will continue to translate cutting-edge global threat insights into local implementations, helping enterprises in China identify adversaries, manage cyber risks with confidence, and fortify the security foundation of their operations.
Leadership focus
Kaspersky's market leadership is driven by continuous scientific research, threat intelligence, and patented attribution capabilities supported by specialized Expertise Centers. The company enhances operational efficiency by integrating artificial intelligence with human validation while collaborating globally with law enforcement and maintaining Transparency Centres for independent source-code reviews.
Visionary scenarios through megatrends
Kaspersky's visionary outlook aligns closely with emerging cybersecurity megatrends, anticipating a transition from reactive defense toward predictive intelligence. Recognizing artificial intelligence as a primary transformative force, the company continues to invest in AI-driven behavioral analytics to counter automated malware creation while recognizing the growing need to secure AI systems themselves as critical enterprise assets. This long-term strategy centers on shifting from traditional indicators of compromise (IoCs) to predictive indicators of attack (IoAs), converging cyber threat intelligence with operational technology (OT) protection, and fostering centralized ecosystems that drive evidence-based cyber attribution and adaptive enterprise resilience
Brand equity
Kaspersky has established a globally diversified brand by operating across countries and territories while serving hundreds of millions of users and a broad enterprise customer base. Its deep scientific expertise is embedded into a comprehensive enterprise portfolio, enabling the company to support organizations at any cybersecurity maturity stage. This strategy reinforces Kaspersky's reputation as a trusted partner capable of addressing increasingly complex digital security challenges
“Kaspersky's brand equity is increasingly shaped by its intelligence leadership, scientific research, and transparency initiatives rather than traditional endpoint security alone. This strategic differentiation strengthens enterprise trust, reinforces global market credibility, and supports sustained competitive advantage in evolving cybersecurity markets.” says Sapan Agarwal, SVP, Frost & Sullivan.
“Turning high-confidence threat intelligence into a reliable foundation for corporate growth is the core driver of our strategy. Earning this prestigious recognition from Frost & Sullivan is a powerful validation of our approach. As organizations navigate complex digital transformations, cloud migrations, and tightening regulatory environments, cyber risk management becomes a boardroom priority. Being named Company of the Year proves that Kaspersky Threat Intelligence provides enterprises with the exact clarity, completeness, and credibility they need to neutralize advanced adversaries and ensure long-term business development.” comments Gleb Gritsai, VP, Corporate Products at Kaspersky.
The full Frost & Sullivan report,“2026 Global APT Intelligence & Attribution Company of the Year” is available via the link.
--br-at: 卡巴斯基实验室
Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award is its top honor, celebrating the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care. Following a rigorous analytical process applied to evaluate nominees across various categories, Kaspersky was found to excel across the Visionary Innovation & Performance criteria within the APT Intelligence & Attribution space.
This recognition reaffirms Kaspersky's strategic direction toward intelligence-led security. By combining almost three decades of threat research with advanced cyber threat intelligence, patented threat attribution technologies, AI-assisted analytics, expert human validation and an ecosystem approach, Kaspersky helps organizations move beyond isolated alerts toward a deeper understanding of adversaries and their activities. Kaspersky's emphasis on APT intelligence, threat attribution, scientific research, ecosystem collaboration, regulatory readiness, and operational resilience, strengthens its competitive positioning and reinforces its role as a trusted global cyber threat intelligence partner.
Addressing customers' needs
The recognition highlights that Kaspersky's strategic evolution reflects a clear alignment with industry priorities. Kaspersky's offering was highly commended for its capability to address customers' unmet or under-served needs, particularly in reducing alert fatigue through context-rich insights and reducing security-tool fragmentation via a unified ecosystem. The company was also recognized for securing distributed digital infrastructure, helping address the cybersecurity skills shortage /with expert-led and AI-assisted services, and supporting regulatory compliance and data sovereignty requirements.
“Kaspersky effectively aligns its portfolio with evolving enterprise security requirements by integrating threat intelligence, platform consolidation, cloud protection, and governance. This intelligence-led approach strengthens operational resilience, simplifies security management, and enhances its competitive positioning amid increasingly complex cyber threat landscapes,” – says Sapan Agarwal, SVP, Frost & Sullivan.
Kaspersky Greater China General Manager Alvin Cheng stated: Winning the Frost & Sullivan Annual Best Enterprise Award is strong industry recognition of Kaspersky's intelligence-driven security strategy. As local digital transformation and compliance requirements continue to tighten, advanced threats are becoming increasingly stealthy and sophisticated. Leveraging our mature APT attribution capabilities and open ecosystem, we will continue to translate cutting-edge global threat insights into local implementations, helping enterprises in China identify adversaries, manage cyber risks with confidence, and fortify the security foundation of their operations.
Leadership focus
Kaspersky's market leadership is driven by continuous scientific research, threat intelligence, and patented attribution capabilities supported by specialized Expertise Centers. The company enhances operational efficiency by integrating artificial intelligence with human validation while collaborating globally with law enforcement and maintaining Transparency Centres for independent source-code reviews.
Visionary scenarios through megatrends
Kaspersky's visionary outlook aligns closely with emerging cybersecurity megatrends, anticipating a transition from reactive defense toward predictive intelligence. Recognizing artificial intelligence as a primary transformative force, the company continues to invest in AI-driven behavioral analytics to counter automated malware creation while recognizing the growing need to secure AI systems themselves as critical enterprise assets. This long-term strategy centers on shifting from traditional indicators of compromise (IoCs) to predictive indicators of attack (IoAs), converging cyber threat intelligence with operational technology (OT) protection, and fostering centralized ecosystems that drive evidence-based cyber attribution and adaptive enterprise resilience
Brand equity
Kaspersky has established a globally diversified brand by operating across countries and territories while serving hundreds of millions of users and a broad enterprise customer base. Its deep scientific expertise is embedded into a comprehensive enterprise portfolio, enabling the company to support organizations at any cybersecurity maturity stage. This strategy reinforces Kaspersky's reputation as a trusted partner capable of addressing increasingly complex digital security challenges
“Kaspersky's brand equity is increasingly shaped by its intelligence leadership, scientific research, and transparency initiatives rather than traditional endpoint security alone. This strategic differentiation strengthens enterprise trust, reinforces global market credibility, and supports sustained competitive advantage in evolving cybersecurity markets.” says Sapan Agarwal, SVP, Frost & Sullivan.
“Turning high-confidence threat intelligence into a reliable foundation for corporate growth is the core driver of our strategy. Earning this prestigious recognition from Frost & Sullivan is a powerful validation of our approach. As organizations navigate complex digital transformations, cloud migrations, and tightening regulatory environments, cyber risk management becomes a boardroom priority. Being named Company of the Year proves that Kaspersky Threat Intelligence provides enterprises with the exact clarity, completeness, and credibility they need to neutralize advanced adversaries and ensure long-term business development.” comments Gleb Gritsai, VP, Corporate Products at Kaspersky.
The full Frost & Sullivan report,“2026 Global APT Intelligence & Attribution Company of the Year” is available via the link.
--br-at: 卡巴斯基实验室
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