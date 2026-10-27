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HH The Amir Meets President Of Uzbekistan

HH The Amir Meets President Of Uzbekistan


Date: 2026-10-27 04:18:04

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as part of His Highness's working visit to Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, they discussed the relations of cooperation and friendship between the two nations and avenues for strengthening them, as well as regional and international issues of shared concern.

Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, attended the meeting.

On the Uzbek side, the meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies, high-ranking officials.

HH the Amir Uzbekistan international issues

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Gulf Times

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