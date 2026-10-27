Qatar Turns Priorities For Environment Into Investment Prospects

HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie has affirmed that Qatar is working to foster integration between the protection of natural resources and the achievement of sustainable economic development.

This, he said, is being pursued through the development of innovative investment models that help transform environmental priorities into projects with economic and social value, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy.

This came during HE Dr al-Subaie's participation in a session on“Partnerships for the Planet: Climate, Nature, and Prosperity”, held as part of the 9th World Investment Forum 2026 (WIF 2026), hosted by Doha.

He indicated that the coastal and marine ecosystems in Qatar represent natural assets with promising economic and investment potential, emphasising the importance of adopting development models that strike a balance between preserving these resources and maximising their long-term economic and social benefits.

Discussing partnerships, he emphasised the importance of complementary roles among the public sector, the private sector, and research institutions.

The Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition, Selwin Hart, noted that over the past 11 years, since the conclusion of the Paris Agreement, there has been tremendous development in key renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power, storage solutions, and electric vehicles.

Nevertheless, most countries around the world continue to lag behind; since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, only one out of every five dollars invested in clean energy has gone to developing and emerging economies (excluding China).

Hart said that these countries account for two-thirds of the world's population.

This inequality is clearly evident on the African continent, which possesses 60% of the world's best solar energy potential and 30% of the critical minerals required for the energy transition.

Yet, Hart pointed out, the continent attracts only 2% of global investment in clean energy.

He urged for effective support for countries in the Global South, to enable them to participate in the energy transition while simultaneously protecting their economies and societies from accelerating climate impacts.

Regarding how development banks can account for broader climate and nature-related benefits when making project financing decisions, acting Chief Economist at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Dr Jang Ping Thia indicated that these banks prioritise transparency by making all projects accessible to shareholders and the public for review and scrutiny.

He also pointed out that development banks rely on in-depth project analysis before providing financing.

In collaboration with entities such as the World Bank and the United Nations, they have developed robust methodologies for carbon pricing and assessing impacts on nature.

Natural resources sustainable economic development