Turkmenistan, Pakistan Discuss Expanding Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Pakistan have discussed prospects for expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation through international and multilateral platforms.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Pakistan following a meeting between Ambassador Atajan Movlamov and Pakistani National Assembly member and member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union's Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, Sharmila Faruqui, in Islamabad.

According to the information, in the course of the talks, Faruqui highlighted the role of international dialogue in promoting peace and sustainable development.

The sides also discussed the outcomes of recent international events held in Turkmenistan's Awaza National Tourist Zone, including the International Women's Dialogue entitled“The Role of Women in Maintaining Peace and Achieving Sustainable Development.”

During the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The discussions follow a recent call by Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Faryal Leghari, to expand bilateral cooperation in several areas, including energy, trade, healthcare and transport. In her address, she described the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a potential driver of regional energy integration, noting that Turkmenistan's gas reserves and Pakistan's growing demand for reliable energy supplies create a basis for long-term cooperation.

She also identified electricity transmission, renewable energy, energy services and specialist training as potential areas for collaboration.

Leghari also called for stronger textile and pharmaceutical ties, highlighting opportunities to combine Turkmenistan's cotton resources and textile production capacity with Pakistan's equipment, design expertise and export experience.

In healthcare, she proposed pharmaceutical trade, medical exchanges, specialist training and cooperation in medical technologies.

On transport, the ambassador said both countries were ready to resume cargo and commercial flights in the near future, while emphasizing the potential of road and rail links to strengthen regional connectivity and trade.