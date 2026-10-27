Policy Of Double Standards Should Be Totally Eliminated From International Politics - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

Recalling that Azerbaijani society has zero tolerance to double standards, the head of state noted that this must be reflected not only in, for instance, addressing the different wars and conflicts.

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