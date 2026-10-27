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Policy Of Double Standards Should Be Totally Eliminated From International Politics - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)


Date: 2026-10-27 04:17:15

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. A double standard policy should be totally eliminated from international politics, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

Recalling that Azerbaijani society has zero tolerance to double standards, the head of state noted that this must be reflected not only in, for instance, addressing the different wars and conflicts.

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Trend News Agency

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