Retekess To Showcase Professional Wireless Audio Solutions For Tourism And Business Applications At WTM London 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retekess will exhibit at WTM London 2026, presenting wireless audio solutions for tour operators, museums and attractions, alongside opportunities for rental, resale and professional communication applications. Meet the team at Booth S18-202 at ExCeL London, November 3–5.

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retekess, a provider of professional wireless audio products, will participate in WTM London 2026, one of the key events for the global travel and tourism industry. At ExCeL London from November 3–5, the company will showcase wireless audio solutions designed to support guided tours, visitor experiences and multilingual communication, while connecting with tourism businesses and potential distribution partners.









From guided group tours to museum visits and multilingual travel experiences, clear communication plays an important role in helping tourism operators deliver engaging visitor experiences. At WTM London, Retekess will present product options for different tourism scenarios, alongside solutions for corporate events and training, demonstrating how professional wireless audio can support diverse communication needs.

Guided by its brand promise, “Ready. Effortless.”, Retekess continues to expand its portfolio across professional wireless audio applications, helping businesses explore practical solutions tailored to their audiences, operating environments and service requirements.

Wireless Audio Applications for Tourism and Business

At WTM London 2026, Retekess will highlight four key application areas, demonstrating how wireless audio options can address different operational needs.









Tour Operators Solution: Supporting Clearer Group Tours

For tour operators, clear communication is essential to delivering engaging guided experiences, particularly in busy attractions, city streets and other environments where background noise or language barriers can make it difficult for participants to follow their guide.

Retekess will showcase options from its T130P, T130U and TT106S ranges for guided tour applications, alongside the TT136 AI translation guide system, which supports translation across 120 languages, single- or dual-language audio broadcasting, and two-way group translation. These capabilities help tour operators accommodate multilingual groups and deliver more accessible, inclusive tour experiences.

Visitors can discuss their group sizes, tour environments and language requirements with the Retekess team to explore configurations suited to their operations.

Museums and Attractions Solution: Enhancing Visitor Audio Experiences

Museums and attractions need flexible ways to deliver information, from live guided experiences to self-guided visits and pre-recorded commentary.

Retekess will present the TT128 for self-guided audio applications and the TT127 for relevant guided and pre-recorded audio scenarios. Visitors can explore different approaches to delivering audio content and discuss how product selection can align with their venue layouts, visitor journeys and operational needs.

Rental and Resale Partners Solution: Exploring Business Opportunities

For equipment rental companies, distributors and resellers, building a competitive wireless audio portfolio means finding products that meet diverse customer needs while creating opportunities to differentiate their offerings in the market.

At WTM London 2026, Retekess will introduce the TGS-50, a channel-exclusive model designed to support distribution and resale partnerships. With support for up to 70 simultaneous groups, noise cancellation and an OLED display, the TGS-50 offers practical features for professional group communication across a range of applications.

Prospective partners are invited to meet with the Retekess team to explore the product portfolio, discuss distribution and resale requirements, and identify opportunities for long-term cooperation.

Events and Corporate Training Solution: Meeting Diverse Communication Needs

Business visits, corporate training sessions and professional events can involve different audience sizes, presentation formats and language requirements. Selecting an appropriate audio setup helps organizers match their communication arrangements to the needs of each event.

At WTM London, Retekess will introduce wireless audio options for relevant group communication applications, including the TT126 and TT129, alongside the TT136 for multilingual communication needs. Visitors can discuss their event formats, audience requirements and language needs with the Retekess team to explore suitable configurations.

Meet Retekess at WTM London 2026

WTM London offers an opportunity for tourism professionals, venue operators and channel partners to connect with Retekess and discuss their wireless audio requirements directly with the team.

Retekess encourages tour operators, museums and attractions, equipment rental businesses, distributors, resellers, and organizers of corporate events and training to arrange a meeting during the exhibition. Discussions can focus on relevant product options, application requirements and potential business cooperation.

Visitors can also consult the Retekess event page for information about available event benefits, including complimentary tickets, visa application assistance and exclusive gifts, subject to eligibility, availability and applicable terms.









Event Details



Event: WTM London 2026

Dates: November 3–5, 2026

Venue: ExCeL London, UK Booth: S18-202



Arrange a Meeting with Retekess

Planning to attend WTM London? Visit the Retekess event page to explore wireless audio solutions for your business, review available event benefits and submit an inquiry to connect with the team.



Event page:

About Retekess

Retekess provides wireless audio products for guided tours, visitor experiences and other professional communication applications. Its product portfolio supports a range of use cases, helping businesses explore audio options for different operating environments and communication requirements.



Guided by its brand promise, “Ready. Effortless.”, Retekess continues to develop its offering across professional wireless audio applications.



For more information, visit .

Contact:...