Rimes And Fundguard Partner To Integrate Data And Continuous Accounting Intelligence

Helps asset managers, fund administrators, asset servicers modernize investment operations, strengthen accounting resilience and reduce integration complexity

LONDON AND NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rimes, a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community, today announced a strategic partnership with FundGuard, the cloud-native investment accounting platform, to help asset managers, fund administrators, and asset servicers modernize investment operations.

The partnership connects Rimes' managed data services and investment intelligence capabilities – the Intelligence Fabric – with FundGuard's real-time investment and fund accounting platform. Clients will be able to access trusted, governed investment data from more than 850 sources within FundGuard's accounting environment, helping firms reduce implementation risk and improve operational resilience across middle and back office workflows.

"Clients increasingly want integrated solutions that reduce complexity and accelerate time to value. Our partnership with FundGuard brings together Rimes' trusted data network, connected intelligence and always-on operational control with FundGuard's continuous accounting engine. Together, we help firms transform their investment operating models with an ecosystem that delivers decision-grade intelligence," said Allen Cohen, Head of Global Partnerships, Rimes.

“Modern investment operations depend on trusted data and intelligent accounting working together seamlessly,” said Simon Behan, Chief Commercial Officer, FundGuard.“By connecting Rimes' enterprise data management capabilities with FundGuard's real-time investment accounting platform, firms can streamline the flow of normalized, governed data into accounting, reducing integration and reconciliation complexity and creating a stronger foundation for modern investment operations.”

The partnership is particularly relevant for mid-to-large asset managers, fund administrators, and asset servicers seeking to modernize legacy accounting systems, reduce reconciliation effort, support new investment products, and scale operational scalability.

About Rimes

Rimes provides the Intelligence Fabric for Capital Markets, a trusted data network and intelligence architecture that transforms fragmented data, operations and workflows into decision-grade intelligence. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers, and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions that power more than US$ 75 trillion in AUM annually. For more information, visit .

About FundGuard

FundGuard is the AI-powered, cloud-native investment accounting platform redefining how asset owners, managers and fund administrators operate. By unifying support for all asset classes, books of record, investment products, and jurisdictions on a single platform, FundGuard drives digital transformation, operational automation, AI-based insights, and resilient, cloud-native scalability.

Trusted by global financial institutions, FundGuard empowers firms to scale with confidence, operate with precision, and stay ahead of what's next.

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Rimes and FundGuard Partner to Integrate Data and Continuous Accounting Intelligence News Provided By Rimes October 27, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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