Secure Insight Appoints Mortgage Industry Leader Rob Chrisman To Board Of Directors

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Renowned mortgage industry commentator and capital markets veteran will add to Secure Insight's continued growth and innovation.

- Andrew LiputHAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Secure Insight, a leading fintech provider of mortgage fraud prevention, wire fraud protection, and third-party risk management solutions, today announced the appointment of Rob Chrisman to its Board of Directors. Chrisman, one of the mortgage industry's most recognized and respected voices, brings more than four decades of experience in mortgage banking, capital markets, executive advisory services, and industry leadership to the company.Best known for his widely read daily mortgage industry commentary, Chrisman has established himself as a trusted source of information and perspective for mortgage professionals nationwide. His commentary, which covers mortgage banking, capital markets, regulatory developments, economic trends, and industry news, has become essential reading for executives, lenders, investors, and other participants throughout the residential mortgage finance industry."Rob Chrisman's appointment represents an important milestone for Secure Insight as we continue to expand our market presence and advance our mission of protecting mortgage lenders, settlement professionals, and consumers from fraud and financial loss," said Andrew Liput, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Secure Insight. "Few individuals possess Rob's depth of industry knowledge, breadth of professional relationships, and understanding of the challenges facing mortgage lenders today. His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, strengthen our strategic partnerships, and demonstrate that effective fraud prevention and regulatory compliance can be both affordable and operationally efficient."Commenting on his appointment, Chrisman stated:"I am honored to join the Secure Insight board as I have observed their growth and impact on risk management in the mortgage industry for some time and admired their innovation and forward-thinking helping lenders manage wire fraud and settlement fraud risk. I look forward to bringing my experience, contacts, and business management philosophy to the Board."Chrisman began his career in mortgage capital markets in 1985 and has held a variety of positions spanning pipeline hedging, mortgage company management, consulting, and strategic advisory services. His professional experience includes managing a mortgage lending company, advising financial institutions on operational and market challenges, and providing strategic guidance to organizations throughout the mortgage finance ecosystem.In addition to his extensive industry experience, Chrisman served for nine years on the Board of Directors of the California Mortgage Bankers Association. He currently serves on, or advises, the boards of several financial services companies and regularly speaks at mortgage industry conferences and corporate events across the country.Chrisman holds a Bachelor of Science degree from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.His appointment comes as Secure Insight continues to expand the adoption of its technology-driven risk management solutions, which help mortgage lenders address the increasingly complex challenges of settlement agent oversight, third-party vendor compliance, mortgage closing fraud, and wire transfer security.Secure Insight's integrated approach combines the assessment and ongoing monitoring of attorneys, title agents, and escrow professionals with advanced wire fraud prevention capabilities, offering lenders a comprehensive solution for managing risk throughout the mortgage closing process."Mortgage lenders are operating in an environment where profitability, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and fraud prevention are all competing priorities," added Liput. "Rob understands these pressures from decades of firsthand experience. His guidance will help Secure Insight continue delivering practical solutions that reduce risk, protect consumers, and create measurable value for our clients and industry partners."As a member of the Board of Directors, Chrisman will provide strategic guidance on industry trends, market opportunities, product positioning, business development, and the company's long-term growth initiatives.

Andrew Liput

Secure Insight

+1 973-975-8434

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Secure Insight Appoints Mortgage Industry Leader Rob Chrisman to Board of Directors News Provided By Secure Insight October 27, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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