Top Endoscope Manufacturer Zhejiang Jiacheng Advances Medical Instrument Solutions

Professional Arthroscope | 0° / 30° / 70° | 1.9mm / 2.7mm / 3.0mm / 4.0mm | CE | HD | OEM/ODM

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Zhejiang Jiacheng Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. is developing its presence in the international medical endoscopy market through a product portfolio that combines rigid endoscopes, surgical instruments, optical components, and medical accessories. Based in Tonglu County, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, the company focuses on research and development, manufacturing, repair services, and technical support for medical endoscopy equipment. As hospitals, distributors, and medical device businesses seek dependable instruments and long-term technical support, the company is positioning its offerings around product customization, component supply, and endoscope maintenance.

Medical endoscopes are important tools in modern healthcare, allowing clinicians to examine internal anatomical structures through minimally invasive procedures. They are used across specialties such as otolaryngology, urology, orthopedics, gynecology, and general surgery. The performance of an endoscope depends on several factors, including optical clarity, field of view, resolution, mechanical construction, compatibility with associated equipment, and the ability to undergo the reprocessing procedures specified for the device.

For medical device manufacturers and procurement teams, selecting an endoscope supplier involves more than comparing product prices. Buyers may need to assess the intended clinical application, dimensions, viewing angle, optical performance, sterilization compatibility, regulatory documentation, after-sales support, and the availability of replacement components. These considerations are particularly important for distributors and healthcare organizations that manage multiple instrument types or operate equipment over an extended service life.

Zhejiang Jiacheng Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. presents itself as a manufacturer of autoclavable rigid endoscopes and related medical instruments. Its published product portfolio includes sinuscopes, otoscopes, laryngoscopes, arthroscopes, cystoscopes, ureteroscopes, hysteroscopes, and laparoscopes. The company also provides repair services, optical components, specialized assembly tools, and customized OEM and ODM solutions for business customers.

Developing an Integrated Endoscope Product Portfolio

Rigid endoscopes are designed for applications where a rigid insertion tube and an optical system provide access and visualization. Different clinical specialties require different instrument dimensions, viewing directions, and configurations. For example, an endoscope used in ear, nose, and throat examinations may have different specifications from one intended for arthroscopy or urological procedures. Matching the device to the intended use is therefore an essential part of procurement.

The company lists endoscope configurations with different diameters and viewing angles, depending on the model and specialty. These options enable distributors and procurement teams to review products against their customers' clinical requirements. Buyers should confirm the specifications of each model, including its intended use, compatibility with accessories, cleaning and sterilization instructions, and applicable regulatory documentation before purchasing.

Optical performance is a central consideration in endoscope manufacturing. The optical assembly must transmit a usable image through a compact instrument while maintaining appropriate clarity and resolution. The mechanical structure must also protect the optical components during handling, use, cleaning, and sterilization. Zhejiang Jiacheng Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. describes the use of precision production equipment and optical testing instruments as part of its manufacturing approach.

The company's public information identifies optical performance testing equipment used to assess characteristics such as lens clarity, field of view, and resolution. It also describes precision machining and laser welding capabilities for components such as endoscope sheaths, optical tubes, and instrument joints. These processes are relevant to the production of instruments that require carefully controlled dimensions and stable structural connections.

Reusable Surgical Instruments and Clinical Support

Reusable Surgical Instruments form an important part of the company's wider product offering. Instruments used alongside endoscopes can include forceps, scissors, trocars, and other surgical hand instruments or specialized tools. Their design and compatibility depend on the intended procedure and the associated endoscopic system.

For hospitals and distributors, the availability of compatible instruments can simplify product sourcing and equipment planning. Procurement teams may need to consider instrument dimensions, materials, working mechanisms, cleaning requirements, sterilization compatibility, and maintenance procedures. In applications where instruments are used repeatedly, the supplier's technical documentation and support services can also influence long-term operating costs.

Zhejiang Jiacheng Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. offers surgical instruments and related components alongside its endoscope range. This combination enables customers to discuss endoscopes, accompanying instruments, and selected replacement parts with the same supplier. However, each product must be evaluated according to its intended use and individual specifications. Compatibility should be confirmed rather than assumed simply because products belong to the same general portfolio.

Reusable medical instruments require appropriate reprocessing between uses. Cleaning, disinfection, inspection, packaging, and sterilization must follow the device manufacturer's validated instructions and the requirements of the healthcare facility. Reusable status alone does not establish that every instrument can undergo the same sterilization cycle or the same number of cycles. Buyers should therefore verify the instructions for use and any applicable validated reprocessing limits for the exact model.

The company states that its autoclavable rigid endoscopes are designed to withstand autoclave sterilization for up to 200 cycles. This claim should be checked against the technical documentation for the specific product configuration, including the approved cycle conditions and maintenance requirements. Clear information about reprocessing can help healthcare organizations develop appropriate handling procedures and support the service life of their instruments.

Medical Accessories and the Wider Endoscopy Ecosystem

Medical Accessories represent another important area of the company's product portfolio. Endoscopy systems rely on more than the endoscope itself. Optical components, protective windows, light sources, camera systems, connectors, sheaths, bridges, working channels, sealing rings, trays, and other accessories may be required for use, maintenance, repair, or storage, depending on the equipment design.

The availability of components is particularly relevant for repair workshops and biomedical engineering departments. When an instrument develops an optical or mechanical fault, a suitable replacement component and accurate technical information may help determine whether repair is feasible. In other cases, a complete replacement may be necessary. Access to compatible components can support maintenance planning, although repairs must be performed by appropriately qualified personnel and in accordance with the device's technical requirements.

Zhejiang Jiacheng Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. states that it supplies optical components such as objective lenses, rod lenses, and sapphire protective windows, together with specialized tools for endoscope repair and assembly. Its website also describes the supply of spare parts for rigid endoscopes, including optical and mechanical components. These services extend the company's role beyond the sale of finished instruments and support customers working across procurement, maintenance, and repair.

Sapphire protective windows and other optical components must be selected according to the requirements of the relevant instrument. Dimensions, optical properties, material characteristics, and installation methods can affect their suitability. For distributors and repair providers, confirming component specifications before ordering is essential to avoid compatibility issues during assembly or servicing.

Endoscope Repair and Technical Services

Repair and maintenance can form a significant part of the total lifecycle cost of medical equipment. Optical instruments may require inspection, adjustment, replacement of components, sealing repairs, or other work after extended use. A structured repair process can help healthcare organizations and service providers evaluate the condition of equipment before deciding whether to repair or replace it.

The company reports repair services for rigid and flexible endoscopes associated with major medical equipment brands, including Storz, Wolf, Olympus, Fuji, Stryker, and Smith & Nephew. The availability of repair support depends on the instrument model, fault condition, spare-part availability, and technical assessment. Customers should confirm the scope of service for the exact device before sending equipment for repair.

Its published service process includes evaluation, quotation, repair, and return. For international customers, this type of workflow can help clarify responsibilities and establish expectations for inspection, turnaround time, transportation, and costs. Medical facilities should also follow their internal requirements for equipment decontamination and safe shipment before returning instruments for service.

Technical knowledge is another part of endoscope support. The company describes training and technical exchange activities covering endoscope repair and assembly. Such support may be relevant to distributors that want to develop local service capabilities or to biomedical technicians who maintain medical equipment. The company also indicates that it provides remote technical assistance and customized support according to customer requirements.

For distributors, the combination of finished products, spare parts, and repair services can support a broader business model. Instead of focusing only on initial equipment sales, a distributor may be able to build additional services around maintenance, replacement components, and technical training. The feasibility of this model depends on local regulations, personnel qualifications, available tools, and the terms agreed with the manufacturer.

Manufacturing Quality and Regulatory Considerations

Quality management is a central consideration in medical device manufacturing. Products intended for clinical use must meet the technical and regulatory requirements applicable to their category and target market. Relevant controls may cover incoming materials, production processes, optical inspection, mechanical assembly, final testing, packaging, labeling, and documentation.

Zhejiang Jiacheng Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. states that its operations use precision manufacturing and testing equipment and follow a structured quality management approach. The company's website references CE certification and ISO 13485-related quality management. Since regulatory status can depend on the product, certificate scope, manufacturing site, and applicable market rules, buyers should request current documentation for the exact products being considered.

Supplier qualification may also involve reviewing product registrations, declarations of conformity, instructions for use, test reports, and traceability information. Distributors serving hospitals or public procurement programs may need additional records to demonstrate that the instruments meet local requirements. Confirming documentation early in the procurement process can help avoid delays during registration, tender review, or customs clearance.

The company reports operating from a facility of approximately 800 square meters that includes office space, production workshops, and precision testing areas. Its published manufacturing information also describes optical performance detectors, laser marking equipment, laser welding equipment, and CNC precision lathes. These tools support different stages of instrument production, from machining and assembly to product identification and performance verification.

Customization and International Distribution

Medical device distributors often serve markets with different product preferences, language requirements, and regulatory frameworks. OEM and ODM programs can allow products to be adapted to agreed specifications or supplied under a customer's brand. Depending on the product and regulatory requirements, customization may involve dimensions, labeling, packaging, branding, or supporting documentation.

Zhejiang Jiacheng Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. describes OEM and ODM services for distributors, hospital procurement groups, and medical instrument brands. The company indicates that it can discuss customized configurations based on clinical application requirements, budget, and local regulatory considerations. Customers should confirm minimum order quantities, lead times, design feasibility, and the documentation available for each customized configuration.

International orders also require coordination across manufacturing, inspection, packaging, shipping, and customs documentation. Medical instruments need packaging suitable for their design and transport conditions, while labels and accompanying documents must meet destination-market requirements. Buyers should agree on the packaging configuration, delivery schedule, shipping terms, and required product records before an order is finalized.

The company states that it serves customers across multiple international markets and provides export documentation and logistics support. Its published company history also describes international trade operations and distributor relationships across Europe, Southeast Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The specific products available for each market, and the regulatory documents required, should be confirmed directly with the company.

As healthcare providers continue to emphasize equipment reliability, maintainability, and efficient procurement, suppliers that combine endoscope manufacturing with component supply and technical services can offer customers several areas for discussion within one commercial relationship. Zhejiang Jiacheng Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. brings together rigid endoscopes, Reusable Surgical Instruments, and Medical Accessories with repair and technical support services. For prospective customers, a detailed review of intended use, product specifications, regulatory status, reprocessing requirements, and after-sales arrangements remains essential to determining the suitability of any medical device supplier.

About Zhejiang Jiacheng Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jiacheng Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. is a medical device manufacturer and service provider based in Tonglu County, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. Established in 2022, the company focuses on the research and development, production, sales, repair, and technical support of medical endoscopes and related instruments. Its product portfolio includes rigid endoscopes for ENT, urology, orthopedics, gynecology, and general surgery, as well as Reusable Surgical Instruments, Medical Accessories, optical components, spare parts, and repair tools.

The company also provides endoscope repair and maintenance services, technical training, and OEM/ODM customization for international distributors and medical equipment businesses. Its published company information references precision manufacturing, optical testing, quality management, and regulatory documentation to support customer qualification. Buyers can contact the company to confirm current product specifications, certification scope, reprocessing instructions, customization options, and export arrangements. Further information about its products and services is available at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">jiachengmedical.



Address: Building 8, Shutai·Fuchun Innovation Park, No.516, Majia Road, Fengchuan Subdistrict, Tonglu County, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China

Official Website:

Huangfu Lijun

Zhejiang Jiacheng Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

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