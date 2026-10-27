Dispute Settlements To Benefit Over 10,900 Bihar Gramin Bank Employees: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The government on Tuesday said that two industrial disputes, involving the management of Bihar Gramin Bank and its employees' organisations, have been settled, which would extend financial benefits amounting to approximately Rs 77.69 crore to over 10,900 employees.

The settlements are also expected to extend financial benefits, including recurring annual benefits of approximately Rs 9.02 crore under the settlement with the Bihar Gramin Bank Workers Organisation (BGBWO).

The disputes were amicably resolved through conciliation efforts of the Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central), Patna, under the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

These successful conciliation efforts reflect the continued commitment of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) Organisation towards safeguarding employees' interests, promoting fair labour practices and fostering harmonious industrial relations through effective conciliation and constructive dialogue.

According to the Labour Ministry, the first settlement between the Bihar Gramin Bank Adhikari Sangh, Patna, and the bank management, is expected to benefit around 8,400 employees, with financial benefits amounting to approximately Rs 67.17 crore.

The settlement addresses key employee demands, including payment of Performance Linked Incentive (PLI), officiating allowances, wage enhancement, enhancement of travel allowances, promotions and compassionate appointments.

The second settlement between the Bihar Gramin Bank Workers Organisation (BGBWO) and the bank management, is expected to benefit around 2,500 employees, with financial benefits amounting to approximately Rs 10.52 crore, including recurring annual benefits of approximately Rs 9.02 crore.

“This settlement addresses key demands relating to the effective implementation of the 12th Bipartite Settlement, enhancement of House Rent Allowance (HRA), increase in transport allowance for Divyang employees, payment of overtime, transparency in promotion processes and the formation of a Negotiating Council,” according to an official statement.

According to the ministry, the settlements were facilitated through constructive dialogue and the active participation and cooperation of the employees' organisations and the bank management, helping resolve the disputes amicably and strengthen industrial harmony.