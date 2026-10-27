Congress Defends November 1 Rally, Rejects BJP's 'Diwali Disruption' Charge

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Congress leaders on Tuesday defended the INDIA Bloc's proposed November 1 rally, rejecting Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's allegation that the event could disrupt Diwali celebrations and cause losses to traders.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Jebi Mather said the rally was aimed at ensuring transparency in the electoral system and protecting democracy, accusing the BJP of diverting attention from concerns over the alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

“This is a very important step in ensuring transparency in the election system and ensuring that our democracy is protected,” Mather said.

She alleged that the BJP was attempting to frame the issue around Diwali, whereas the Opposition's concerns were about electoral transparency and democratic safeguards.

“We want to make this Diwali a celebration of lights, hope and joy, and a victory for democracy. Everybody who believes democracy should be protected will definitely stand for this,” she said.

Congress leader Udit Raj questioned why traders' organisations had not raised similar concerns during earlier events that had severely affected businesses, including the farmers' protest and demonetisation.

He also criticised the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), alleging that traders faced pressure from officials and instances of extortion. Raj claimed that some traders' organisations were acting under pressure from the BJP, though he did not provide evidence for the allegation in the statement.

Questioning the timing of the traders' concerns, Raj asked why business organisations had not similarly confronted the government over the impact of earlier economic and political decisions.

Earlier, Arjun Ram Meghwal objected to holding the rally on November 1, citing the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in Delhi and letters submitted by traders.

“Sikhs were subjected to horrific atrocities in Delhi on that day. Traders have also submitted written representations, yet Rahul Gandhi remains adamant that the event must be held on November 1 itself,” he said.

The Union Minister wondered whether the rally would affect businesses in surrounding areas during the Diwali festival and asked whether the Congress leader wanted to disrupt the celebrations.

On November 1, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with other Opposition leaders, will commence the 'Delhi Chalo March' grand rally, in which they will walk up to Ramlila ground.

While the ruling party is raising concerns over the date and its potential impact on traders, the Opposition has defended the event as part of its campaign for electoral transparency, protecting democracy and the rights of voters in India.