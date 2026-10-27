Cyclone Arnab: Bengal Braces For Heavy Rain, Landslides Likely Fishermen Warned

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 27 (IANS) As Cyclone Arnab intensifies into a very severe cyclonic storm and is expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata on Tuesday warned of heavy rainfall in several coastal districts of West Bengal over the next few days, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The Meteorological Department has also cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea as rough conditions are expected along the state's coastline. Sea conditions are likely to deteriorate from Tuesday, with waves turning very rough under the cyclone's influence.

Fishing activities have been restricted until Thursday, while fishermen already out at sea have been advised to return to shore by Monday, according to the warning.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour are forecast in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts on Tuesday.

Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

The weather conditions are expected to worsen on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall forecast in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram. Gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely in these four districts.

Kolkata and other districts of south Bengal may also experience gusty winds accompanied by scattered rainfall as the cyclone's influence extends across the region.

In north Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on Thursday and Friday. The Meteorological Department has warned of possible landslides in hilly areas due to persistent rain.

Authorities have also expressed concern over the possibility of tidal surges in rivers and the sea amid the deep depression and high tide. The combination of heavy rain, strong winds and rising water levels could pose a risk to people living in vulnerable coastal areas.

As a precaution, Fraserganj Coastal Police Station, Gangasagar Coastal Police Station and Govardhanpur Coastal Police Station, along with personnel in coastal areas of Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district, have begun issuing warnings over public address systems.

Civil Defence personnel have been deployed in vulnerable coastal pockets, including Sagar and Namkhana, to assist with emergency response and disaster management.