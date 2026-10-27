INDIA Bloc Gears Up For November 1 Rally At Ramlila Maidan Against SIR, CEC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Preparations are underway for the INDIA Bloc's proposed protest rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 against alleged 'vote theft', the purported irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to visit the venue on Monday to review arrangements, including security, the stage and other preparations for the rally.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal also visited Ramlila Maidan ahead of the proposed rally, while Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav reviewed the preparations.

Speaking to IANS, Yadav said the INDIA Bloc was expecting a massive turnout, with nearly 10 lakh people likely to participate from across the country.

"We are all very happy that a mega rally of the INDIA Alliance is going to be held here at Ramlila Ground on November 1. Although many rallies have taken place at Ramlila Ground in the past, I expect this to be a historic rally where nearly 1 million people from across the country will participate," he said.

Yadav said the Congress would continue its demand to keep Jantar Mantar open for protests but added that Ramlila Maidan was a more suitable venue given the expected crowd.

He said the venue's location, with major roads, a railway station and Rajghat nearby, made it convenient for people travelling from different parts of the country.

"What makes me happy is that all partners and allies of the INDIA Alliance will reach here with their full strength," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has reiterated its demand to postpone the November 1 rally until after Diwali, citing concerns over the expected gathering of a large number of people in the national Capital.

A day after LoP Rahul Gandhi rejected traders' demand to reschedule the protest, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal wrote a detailed letter to the Congress leader, requesting that the rally, expected to draw around 10 lakh participants, be held after the festival.

The CTI, an apex body representing traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi, has also sent a copy of the letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, urging him to discuss the matter with INDIA Bloc allies.

The rally is expected to bring together leaders and workers of the Opposition alliance from across the country.