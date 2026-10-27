Leftover Chapatis At Home? Try These 6 Easy Recipes, From Pizza To Noodles

Have leftover chapatis at home? Turn them into six delicious dishes, including kothu chapati, noodles, pizza and rolls. These easy recipes help reduce food waste while making everyday meals exciting.

Got extra chapatis left over after dinner? You don't have to eat them plain the next day. You can easily turn them into tasty snacks and meals. You can make a variety of dishes like kothu chapati, noodles, pizza, rolls, chips, and upma. You just need basic kitchen ingredients like onions, tomatoes, veggies, and spices to whip up these recipes.

We need to chop the leftover chapatis into small pieces first. Heat some oil in a pan and sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, tomatoes, and green chillies. You can then add chilli powder, turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Finally, toss in the chopped chapati pieces and mix everything well. People can even add an egg if they like. Your spicy kothu chapati is ready!

Noodle fans will love this unique twist. Cut the chapatis into long, thin strips. Heat oil in a pan and sauté veggies like onions, carrots, capsicum, and cabbage. You then add pepper powder, a little soy sauce, and salt, followed by the chapati strips. Give it a good mix. Your tasty chapati noodles loaded with veggies are good to go!

Craving some pizza? You can use your leftover chapati as the base. Spread some tomato ketchup or pizza sauce over the chapati. Top it with chopped onions, capsicum, tomatoes, and grated cheese. Heat it on a covered pan over a low flame until the cheese melts. Your chapati pizza with a crispy base and cheesy top is ready to eat!

We can make a quick chapati roll using vegetable masala, paneer, or eggs. Prepare the filling first by cooking onions, tomatoes, veggies, and your favourite spices. Warm the chapati slightly on a tawa and place the masala right in the middle. Just fold both sides and roll it up tightly. This makes a perfect snack for kids and a great travel bite.

Crunchy snack lovers should definitely try chapati chips. Cut the chapati into small triangle shapes. Coat them lightly with oil, chilli powder, pepper powder, and salt. You can then roast them on a tawa over a low flame until they turn crispy. People with an oven can also bake them. This gives you a tasty snack without using too much oil.

Anyone looking for a simple breakfast recipe can make chapati upma. Chop the leftover chapatis into small bits. Heat oil in a pan and temper mustard seeds, urad dal, onions, green chillies, and curry leaves. Add the chopped chapati pieces once the onions turn soft and mix well. Add salt to taste, heat for a few minutes, and your tasty chapati upma is ready!

Important note:You should not leave leftover chapatis at room temperature for too long. You must cool them quickly and store them in a closed container inside the fridge. You must heat them properly before eating. You should not use chapatis that have been left out for hours or show signs of spoiling.