Hyderabad PG Horror: Women Suspect Neighbours Of Peeping Into Their Room, CCTV Captures Mother, Son

Two women living in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Hyderabad, Telangana have shared CCTV footage showing a woman and her adult son repeatedly peeping into their room by removing a window curtain. The women said they installed a camera after suspecting that their neighbours were watching the inside the room, specifically in their absence. The videos, shared on social media, show the woman and her son approaching the window and moving the curtain to look inside. According to the tenants, the incidents took place on separate days, with both neighbours allegedly caught peeping into their room on multiple occasions.

Neighbours allegedly gave 'weird'explanations

The women explained that their window had to remain slightly open because a Wi-Fi cable passed through it. However, they said a curtain covered the window to protect their privacy.

When confronted, the neighbours allegedly claimed they had heard a noise or thought there were pigeons inside the room. The women questioned these explanations, pointing out that their doors and windows were shut.

They also alleged that the mother and son initially acted as though they could not understand languages other than Telugu. However, in one of the CCTV clips, the man can allegedly be heard saying in Hindi, 'Haan, monitor hai' (Yes, there is a monitor).

Sharing the footage on Instagram, the women expressed disbelief at how someone could open their window and remove the curtain. They also questioned the neighbours' explanations, noting that the recordings showed incidents from two different days.

Landlord asks tenants to vacate

The women said they did not want to get involved in the process of visiting a police station and dealing with a complaint. Instead, they informed their landlord about the alleged incidents.

According to their update, the landlord asked the neighbours to vacate the premises within three to four days. The women said they had temporarily moved to another PG accommodation for their safety until the neighbours left.

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A post shared by Varsha kharya (@varsha_kharya)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Varsha kharya (@varsha_kharya)

They also shared a message allegedly sent by the neighbour's daughter, who apologised for the fear and inconvenience caused by her mother's behaviour. According to the women, the daughter acknowledged that her mother was wrong and explained that she was curious about how other people arranged their homes.

However, the women maintained that curiosity could not justify repeatedly looking into someone else's private space.

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A post shared by Varsha kharya (@varsha_kharya)

Social media users urge women to file a complaint

The footage prompted strong reactions online, with several users describing the incidents as disturbing and frightening. Some joked about electrifying the window or throwing hot water at the alleged intruders, while others urged the women not to take matters into their own hands.

Several commenters asked them to file a police complaint, arguing that the recordings could help establish what happened and potentially prevent similar incidents involving other women.

One user suggested approaching the women's safety wing in Lakdikapul instead of going directly to a police station. Others stressed that peeping into someone's room without permission was a violation of privacy.

Responding to suggestions about using chilli powder or hot water, the women clarified that the incidents occurred when they were away from home. They said they had installed a live camera that sent notifications whenever movement was detected, allowing them to record what happened in their absence.

The women have shared the footage as a warning and to document their experience. Their account has also renewed online discussions about personal safety, privacy and the need to take complaints about intrusive behaviour seriously.