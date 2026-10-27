Unframe Removes Another Barrier Between AI Capabilities And Adoption

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Unframe, the Applied AI Lab, announced its availability on all three leading cloud marketplaces: AWS Marketplace, Google Cloud Marketplace and Microsoft Marketplace.

For enterprises, cloud marketplaces have become the preferred channel for discovering and procuring software. AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft together serve the vast majority of enterprise cloud infrastructure worldwide. Their marketplaces represent a growing share of how organizations purchase technology by consolidating vendor relationships, simplifying contracting and allowing companies to apply existing cloud spend toward new solutions. Being listed across all three is now a key expectation for enterprise-grade software vendors.

“Enterprises shouldn't have to choose between moving quickly on AI and working within the procurement and cloud frameworks they already have,” said Jacquelyn Goldberg, Global VP of Revenue at Unframe.“As an applied AI lab, our job is to close the gap between what AI can do and what enterprises actually run in production. Making Unframe available across AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft marketplaces removes another barrier between identifying a high-value use case and putting it into production.”

Enterprises can purchase Unframe directly through AWS Marketplace, Google Cloud Marketplace and Microsoft Marketplace. Each listing allows procurement teams to transact through their existing cloud accounts, applying committed cloud spend toward Unframe and working within established approval workflows. Private offers are available on all three platforms, enabling Unframe to structure tailored commercial agreements - including pricing, contract terms and usage parameters - delivered directly through a customer's cloud account.

For enterprises already invested in one of these platforms, purchasing Unframe through the marketplace streamlines procurement and accelerates the path to AI outcomes.

Unframe delivers tailored, production-ready AI solutions in days with measurable business impact in weeks. Marketplace availability extends that principle to procurement itself. Instead of navigating separate vendor contracts, legal reviews and procurement cycles, customers can transact within an ecosystem they already trust and use.

In addition to simplifying the procurement process, the marketplace enables organizations to draw down on existing cloud and AI commitments, eliminating the need for new budget allocations.

Choosing Unframe doesn't mean introducing another foundational AI platform. Unframe sits on top of and complements the cloud, model, data and AI platforms enterprises have already invested in, including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. We provide the enterprise application, orchestration and governance layer that turns those foundational capabilities into production-ready use cases. This helps customers get more value from their existing cloud investments, drives greater adoption and consumption of the underlying hyperscaler platforms and preserves flexibility across models and infrastructure.

Enterprises can connect with the Unframe team at ... or schedule a call.

About Unframe

Unframe is the Applied AI Lab dedicated to closing the gap between AI capabilities and AI adoption within enterprises. We meet organizations where they are: end-to-end managed delivery, dedicated expertise for teams that self-build or strategic advisory. All on a proven platform built for speed, governance and enterprise scale. Unframe solutions run in the customer's preferred environment, integrating with existing AI programs and core systems. Unframe is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with a global presence in Tel Aviv and Berlin.

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