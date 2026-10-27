EUR/USD Forex Signal 27/10: Bears Target 1.1050 (Video)
- I am a seller below 1.1175, with a target of 1.1050, and a stop at 1.1215 above. The euro continues to battle several factors at once, and of course, the Federal Reserve coming out with an announcement on Wednesday will be watched very closely.
Also, keep an eye on the U.S. central bank, with the Federal Reserve sounding either dovish or hawkish after the interest-rate decision, which is expected to be unchanged. The statement could give us an idea as to where we are going next. If they sound hawkish, and with European weakness in general, especially with French debt still being an issue, that could send this market much lower.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewRallies at this point in time, I look at with suspicion until we break above the 50-day EMA, which is right at the 1.1350 level. I have no interest in buying the euro, at least not at the moment. This could be changed by Kevin Warsh statements, but we have to wait an see how that plays outReady to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
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