Gold Forecast 27/10: $4,000 Support Faces Fed Test
As things stand right now, it is likely that we continue to see traders believe that December is an interest rate hike waiting to happen. So, that is still going to be a little bit of a downward-pressure situation for gold.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOn a breakdownThat being said, if we were to break down below the $3,950 level, then the bottom falls apart. Perhaps we go down to the $3,600 level. I do believe, in the short term, rallies probably get faded. There are probably plenty of sellers out there willing to get involved unless the Federal Reserve suddenly appears to be more dovishAs things stand right now, the question is whether $4,000 will hold, not whether or not you should get long. The next few days could be more noise and sideways grind than anything else.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Get the best Gold brokers here.
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