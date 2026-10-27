GBP/USD Forecast 27/10: Bulls Eye 1.3600 Ahead Of Fed
I don't expect this market to break out of the overall consolidation area. If we break down significantly from here and below 1.33, then I'll start to look at the 1.32 level as a potential support level and buying opportunity as well.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReally, at this point, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of questions asked about whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to be hawkish in their statement and press conference on Wednesday. After all, the market does not expect an interest rate hike coming out of the Fed, but their language will matter.We are expecting a Federal Reserve hike in December, but that really isn't affecting the market at the moment, other than the fact that we do anticipate that the U.S. dollar will be at least somewhat resilient because of that. Ultimately, though, markets are going to be watching very closely to see if there is a shift in the attitude after the day on WednesdayI like the idea of a pullback and buying, but we need perhaps a little bit of the market trying to see some dovishness come out of the Fed, or at least not more hawkishness.Ready to trade our daily GBP/USD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best forex broker UK reviews to check out.
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