Anthropic Targets Record-Breaking IPO Valuation as AI Revenue Surges
(MENAFN) Anthropic, the San Francisco-based company behind the Claude artificial intelligence chatbot, unveils its initial public offering prospectus, outlining plans for a potential stock market debut at a valuation of between $1.5 trillion and $1.75 trillion, according to its regulatory filing.
The nearly 240,000-word document reveals that the AI developer recently informed its investors that third-quarter revenue climbed almost 50% compared with the previous quarter, reaching $16.8 billion. The company also achieved adjusted profitability during the period.
Despite this reported operating performance, Anthropic recorded a net loss of $81 billion in the first half of the year. More than $72 billion of that amount stemmed primarily from accounting charges associated with changes in the valuation of convertible notes.
The remaining losses largely reflected approximately $9 billion in expenditure on computing resources and cloud infrastructure, highlighting the substantial costs associated with developing and operating advanced AI systems.
Anthropic also outlined an ambitious infrastructure strategy, indicating plans to commit close to $800 billion toward computing capacity over the next decade as it prepares for anticipated demand for its AI services.
Goldman Sachs has secured the leading advisory position for the planned public offering, working alongside Morgan Stanley on the transaction.
The prospectus further describes a corporate governance framework featuring five separate classes of shares, establishing a multi-tier ownership structure ahead of the anticipated market debut.
The nearly 240,000-word document reveals that the AI developer recently informed its investors that third-quarter revenue climbed almost 50% compared with the previous quarter, reaching $16.8 billion. The company also achieved adjusted profitability during the period.
Despite this reported operating performance, Anthropic recorded a net loss of $81 billion in the first half of the year. More than $72 billion of that amount stemmed primarily from accounting charges associated with changes in the valuation of convertible notes.
The remaining losses largely reflected approximately $9 billion in expenditure on computing resources and cloud infrastructure, highlighting the substantial costs associated with developing and operating advanced AI systems.
Anthropic also outlined an ambitious infrastructure strategy, indicating plans to commit close to $800 billion toward computing capacity over the next decade as it prepares for anticipated demand for its AI services.
Goldman Sachs has secured the leading advisory position for the planned public offering, working alongside Morgan Stanley on the transaction.
The prospectus further describes a corporate governance framework featuring five separate classes of shares, establishing a multi-tier ownership structure ahead of the anticipated market debut.
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