Israel Votes As Netanyahu Faces Wartime Leadership Verdict Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiIsraelis vote on Tuesday in their first general election since the October 2023 Hamas-led attacks, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing a closely fought challenge over his wartime leadership and the country's political direction.
The election follows four years marked by Israel's worst security failure, the devastating war in Gaza and military campaigns against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran. Final opinion polls indicate that neither Netanyahu's right-wing and religious allies nor his opponents are assured of the parliamentary majority needed to govern.
Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the centrist Yashar party, has emerged as Netanyahu's principal challenger. Final surveys published by Israel's main television broadcasters placed Yashar narrowly ahead of Netanyahu's Likud, although the distribution of seats among smaller parties could determine which politician has a viable route to power.
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