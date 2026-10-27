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Anmako Launches SEISO Collection For Formal And Special Occasions Arabian Post

Anmako Launches SEISO Collection For Formal And Special Occasions Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-27 04:12:05

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – Singapore fashion label Anmako has launched the SEISO Collection, a new range of occasion wear in Singapore designed for weddings, celebrations, formal events and professional settings.

Officially launched on 21 August 2026, the collection takes its name from the Japanese term 「正装」, meaning“formal wear”, reflecting its focus on clothing for special occasions.

The collection was developed in response to customer demand for occasion wear, particularly for clothing suited to weddings, anniversaries and other significant events. It also expands the brand's existing range, which covers everyday, holiday and formal wear.

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The Arabian Post

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