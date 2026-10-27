Silver Water Installations Emerge Beside Dubai Fountain Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> New silver-coloured water installations are taking shape at Dubai Fountain in Downtown Dubai, with construction continuing beside Burj Lake while the attraction maintains its scheduled performances.

Footage shared online shows tall, reflective structures with curved, petal-like forms rising above the water between Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Streams descend from sections of the structures into the lake, creating a separate cascading effect alongside the fountain's established choreographed displays.

Workers and equipment remain visible around the installations, and a small stretch of the waterfront has been cordoned off during the work. The extent of the remaining construction, the intended operating arrangements and the date when the features will be formally unveiled have not been announced.

Developer Emaar Properties has not publicly identified the designer of the new structures or confirmed whether they form part of the second phase of its fountain refurbishment. The company previously said that stage would introduce new features during 2026, but its published plans do not establish a connection with the installations now visible on the lake.

The distinction leaves questions about the project's precise scope and timetable. Emaar had originally set a target of the second quarter of 2026 for completing the next phase, following the fountain's reopening last year. The appearance of continuing installation activity in October does not, by itself, establish whether that timetable was changed or whether the structures represent a separate project.

The fountain's performances are continuing during the work. Emaar's published visitor information schedules shows every 30 minutes between 6pm and 11pm daily, allowing spectators to view the existing water, music and lighting sequences despite the nearby construction activity.

See also Dubai Retail schedules 38 Ibn Battuta Mall openings

Afternoon performances are also listed at 1pm and 1.30pm from Saturday to Thursday, with Friday presentations at 2pm and 2.30pm. The announced timetable relates to the main fountain; no separate public schedule has been provided for the newly installed cascading features.

The attraction occupies Burj Lake at the base of Burj Khalifa, beside Dubai Mall. Its established system uses water jets capable of reaching approximately 140 metres, synchronised with lighting and a soundtrack that includes Arabic and international music. The new metallic structures appear visually distinct from those high-pressure jets, although their eventual relationship to the wider performance has not been specified.

The work follows a substantial refurbishment that required a five-month closure in 2025. Emaar reopened the fountain on 1 October that year after completing the first phase, which involved replacing or renewing surface finishes, waterproofing and other maintenance intended to protect the infrastructure and improve reliability.

At the time, Emaar outlined an additional phase involving technological and creative enhancements. Its announcement referred to introducing innovative features but did not describe the silver structures, their dimensions or how any supplementary water effects would be controlled. Those details remain unconfirmed, limiting what can be concluded from the construction footage alone.

The latest visible changes are concentrated in the lake and the adjoining viewing area rather than across the entire attraction. Video images show water falling from the curved installations and personnel working nearby, but do not provide a verified account of the number of completed structures or the full configuration planned for the site.

For visitors, access to the regular fountain performances remains the principal practical consideration. The public can watch from the promenade without buying a ticket, while Emaar separately offers paid experiences on the floating boardwalk and traditional wooden abra boats on the lake. Any temporary restrictions around the construction zone should be distinguished from access to the attraction as a whole.

See also UAE aviation regulator cautions airlines over reduced visibility

Emaar describes the boardwalk as bringing spectators within nine metres of the fountain's displays. The company's visitor information also identifies the waterfront near Dubai Mall as a viewing location, with restaurants and terraces around the lake providing additional perspectives on the performances.

The existing fountain, designed by California-based WET, opened in 2009 and uses closely coordinated water movement, light and music. Its continuing operation is therefore separate from the installation programme now under way, and the company has not published any amended technical specifications for the main system.

Dubai Mall's official timetable continues to list two afternoon presentations each day, with Friday operating at later times, alongside the half-hourly evening schedule. Spectators seeking to watch the shows can consult the venue's information for any changes to access or performance arrangements while work proceeds along the waterfront.