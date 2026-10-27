Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Veeam Convenes Dubai Technology Leaders Over AI Security Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-27 04:12:05

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Veeam Software is holding its VeeamON Tour Dubai conference on Tuesday, bringing together more than 400 technology executives, cybersecurity specialists and partners to examine the protection of corporate data used by artificial intelligence systems.

The event, scheduled at Address Sky View, focuses on data security, recovery and governance as businesses increasingly deploy autonomous AI agents capable of accessing sensitive information and performing tasks across enterprise systems.

Organisers say the gathering will explore how companies can maintain control over data, identities and access permissions while adopting AI tools. Discussions will also address the ability to restore reliable information after cyberattacks, accidental changes or operational failures.

MENAFN27102026000152002308ID1111871058


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search