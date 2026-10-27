Veeam Convenes Dubai Technology Leaders Over AI Security Arabian Post
The event, scheduled at Address Sky View, focuses on data security, recovery and governance as businesses increasingly deploy autonomous AI agents capable of accessing sensitive information and performing tasks across enterprise systems.
Organisers say the gathering will explore how companies can maintain control over data, identities and access permissions while adopting AI tools. Discussions will also address the ability to restore reliable information after cyberattacks, accidental changes or operational failures.
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