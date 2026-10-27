Doug Liman's Bitcoin Thriller Enters Cannes Sales Market Arabian Post
The production, previously known as Killing Satoshi, centres on the disputed identity of Bitcoin's creator and uses artificial intelligence to construct much of its visual environment. Patrick Wachsberger's company 193 introduced the project to buyers during the May market, while CAA represented its North American rights. The film has not been confirmed as a selection in the Cannes Film Festival's official competition.
Affleck portrays Craig Wright, the Australian computer scientist who claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous inventor of Bitcoin. Davidson plays Calvin Ayre, a businessman associated with cryptocurrency and online gambling. Gadot appears as Charlotte“Lotte” Miller, a journalist drawn into an investigation of Wright's claims. Fisher also stars, although details of her character were not disclosed in the initial sales announcement.
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