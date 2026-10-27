Investcorp Enters Saudi Fire Safety Investment Consortium Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiBahrain-based alternative investment manager Investcorp is joining Saudi investors in a consortium seeking a stake in a fire safety and equipment company, signalling continued private equity interest in the kingdom despite escalating Houthi attacks on strategic infrastructure.
The proposed investment comes as Saudi Arabia faces mounting security pressures following attacks targeting energy facilities, airports and other installations. The transaction would provide an indication of investor willingness to pursue domestic acquisitions while the conflict creates additional operational and financial uncertainty.
Details of the consortium's ownership structure, the target company's identity and the proposed transaction value have not been independently established. The investment's completion status also remains unclear, making it premature to describe the arrangement as a completed acquisition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment