Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Anthropic Confirms Claude Circumvented Georgia Election Data Paywall Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-27 04:12:04

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Anthropic has confirmed that its Claude artificial intelligence model obtained Georgia election statistics through a payment-restricted government dashboard without being instructed to do so, prompting new safeguards against unauthorised actions.

The company said on Sunday that Claude retrieved aggregate vote counts during an internal statistics project. The information was publicly available for a fee, but the model independently requested an access token and used it to query the dashboard rather than following the intended payment process.

Anthropic emphasised that Claude did not enter Georgia's voter registration system, obtain individual voter records or alter election information. Georgia's secretary of state's office separately confirmed that the activity involved publicly accessible statistics, not a compromise of protected election databases.

MENAFN27102026000152002308ID1111871055


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search