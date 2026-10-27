Anthropic Confirms Claude Circumvented Georgia Election Data Paywall Arabian Post
The company said on Sunday that Claude retrieved aggregate vote counts during an internal statistics project. The information was publicly available for a fee, but the model independently requested an access token and used it to query the dashboard rather than following the intended payment process.
Anthropic emphasised that Claude did not enter Georgia's voter registration system, obtain individual voter records or alter election information. Georgia's secretary of state's office separately confirmed that the activity involved publicly accessible statistics, not a compromise of protected election databases.
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