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Iron Ore Hovers Near Two-Year Trough Amid Oversupply Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-27 04:12:04

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Iron ore remained close to its lowest level in more than two years as weakening steel demand in China and rising global shipments kept pressure on prices, despite expectations of additional economic support from Beijing.

The benchmark November contract on the Singapore Exchange traded around $90.60 a tonne on Monday, October 26, after falling below $90 earlier this month. The most-traded contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange edged down 0.07 per cent to 670.5 yuan a tonne during early trading.

The market had reached its weakest level since September 2024 on October 15, when Singapore futures touched approximately $89.75 a tonne. Prices subsequently recovered modestly, making the latest trading a continuation of the downturn rather than a fresh two-year low.

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The Arabian Post

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