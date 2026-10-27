Iron Ore Hovers Near Two-Year Trough Amid Oversupply Arabian Post
The benchmark November contract on the Singapore Exchange traded around $90.60 a tonne on Monday, October 26, after falling below $90 earlier this month. The most-traded contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange edged down 0.07 per cent to 670.5 yuan a tonne during early trading.
The market had reached its weakest level since September 2024 on October 15, when Singapore futures touched approximately $89.75 a tonne. Prices subsequently recovered modestly, making the latest trading a continuation of the downturn rather than a fresh two-year low.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment