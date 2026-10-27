DIP Holding IPO Draws Swift Demand Despite War Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai-based DIP Holding Plc attracted sufficient investor orders to cover its initial public offering within minutes of opening on Tuesday, as the company sought to raise up to $543 million despite continuing regional uncertainty surrounding the Iran war.

The offering, the United Arab Emirates' first IPO of 2026, marks a significant test of investor confidence in Dubai's equity market after geopolitical tensions disrupted financial activity across the Gulf. The rapid initial subscription indicates demand for established property assets offering predictable rental income and dividend distributions.

DIP Holding, which owns Dubai Investments Park, is selling a 20 per cent stake through an offering of approximately 1.735 billion existing shares on the Dubai Financial Market. The transaction could generate nearly AED2 billion at the upper end of its targeted fundraising amount.

The shares are being sold by Dubai Investments PJSC, which currently owns the entire company and will retain an 80 per cent controlling interest following the flotation. DIP Holding itself will receive no proceeds because the transaction involves existing shares rather than newly issued equity.

Subscriptions opened on October 27 and will close on November 3. The final offer price is scheduled for announcement on November 4, with trading expected to begin on November 11, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

The swift response is particularly noteworthy because the offering follows months of uncertainty affecting Gulf financial markets. The Iran conflict has weighed on regional equities, disrupted investment sentiment and complicated fundraising plans for companies considering public listings.

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Dubai's benchmark equity index has also faced pressure during the conflict, leaving investors increasingly selective about valuations, earnings visibility and dividend commitments.

DIP Holding is positioning its established rental business and planned shareholder distributions as central attractions. The company expects annualised dividends of AED700 million for 2026, AED725 million for 2027 and AED750 million for 2028, subject to corporate approvals and available distributable reserves.

Its first distribution following the listing is expected to total AED350 million in April 2027, covering the second half of 2026. Eligible new shareholders would participate in that payment despite acquiring their shares towards the end of the financial year.

The dividend commitments are intended to provide investors with greater visibility over potential returns at a time when market volatility has increased the importance of dependable cash generation.

DIP Holding controls Dubai Investments Park Development Company, which operates a 23 million square metre mixed-use development in southern Dubai. The property accommodates industrial facilities, logistics businesses, residential communities and commercial operations.

The development serves approximately 1,000 tenants, supports about 5,700 subleases and houses more than 150,000 residents. Occupancy reached 99.9 per cent at the end of June, according to company disclosures.

For 2025, DIP Holding recorded revenue of AED960 million, representing annual growth of 7.6 per cent. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 7.4 per cent to AED678 million.

Net profit reached AED1.093 billion, although the company's financial disclosures distinguish adjusted operating earnings from accounting gains associated with investment properties.

During the first six months of 2026, revenue reached AED492 million, while adjusted operating earnings totalled AED355 million. Net profit for the period stood at AED444 million.

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The company identifies rental repricing as an important source of potential growth. Approximately 10.7 million square metres of its operating lease ground-rent portfolio is scheduled for contractual repricing between the second half of 2026 and 2030.

Rental adjustments already completed across 800,000 square metres produced average increases of approximately 28 per cent, according to the company's figures.

Another priority involves converting selected industrial plots into higher-value logistics uses, allowing the operator to charge higher rents where market conditions and contractual arrangements permit.

The offering also includes allocations for individual investors, employees and existing Dubai Investments shareholders. Five per cent of the shares offered are reserved for eligible retail participants, while employees receive a separate one per cent allocation.

A further two per cent is reserved for qualifying individual shareholders of Dubai Investments, with eligibility determined by ownership records dated October 28.

Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC are serving as joint global coordinators, alongside other participating financial institutions.

Retail allocation notifications and refunds are scheduled for November 10. Successful eligible retail subscribers are guaranteed a minimum allocation of 2,000 shares, subject to the offering's published conditions.