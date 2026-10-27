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Microsoft Extends Voluntary Exit Packages To 60,000 Staff Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-27 04:12:04

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Microsoft has opened a voluntary departure programme to approximately 60,000 employees across four countries, offering severance support as the technology group adjusts staffing across several major businesses.

The initiative, announced on Monday, covers eligible workers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and India. It encompasses more than a quarter of Microsoft's global workforce, although the company has not specified how many departures it expects.

Amy Coleman, Microsoft's executive vice-president and chief people officer, told employees that the Voluntary Exit Offer would be available in participating organisations to staff at internal level 70 and below. The eligibility threshold includes some senior managers and executives, rather than being confined to junior employees.

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The Arabian Post

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