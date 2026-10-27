Meta Launches Major Funding Drive to Accelerate AI Expansion
(MENAFN) US technology company Meta Platforms announces a financing initiative worth approximately $95 billion on Monday to support its artificial intelligence investments, including the development of personal superintelligence and the expansion of computing infrastructure.
The funding strategy combines $35 billion in publicly underwritten offerings launched on Monday with a separate $60 billion at-the-market equity program planned for a later date, according to the company's statement.
The initial fundraising round includes $22.5 billion in Class A common stock through forward sale agreements, alongside $12.5 billion in Series A depositary shares representing mandatory convertible preferred stock.
Meta intends to introduce the remaining $60 billion equity program during the first quarter of 2027, following the start of trading for its previously announced Class C common stock.
The company also expects to give underwriters a 30-day option to acquire up to an additional 37.5 million depositary shares, as well as extra Class A common stock valued at up to $3.375 billion.
Major semiconductor manufacturers Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom have expressed preliminary, non-binding interest in acting as cornerstone investors. Together, they may purchase up to $5 billion worth of shares included in the Class A offering.
Meta plans to allocate the net proceeds toward general corporate needs, with a particular focus on increasing computing capacity and developing its data center infrastructure to support its expanding AI operations.
The funding strategy combines $35 billion in publicly underwritten offerings launched on Monday with a separate $60 billion at-the-market equity program planned for a later date, according to the company's statement.
The initial fundraising round includes $22.5 billion in Class A common stock through forward sale agreements, alongside $12.5 billion in Series A depositary shares representing mandatory convertible preferred stock.
Meta intends to introduce the remaining $60 billion equity program during the first quarter of 2027, following the start of trading for its previously announced Class C common stock.
The company also expects to give underwriters a 30-day option to acquire up to an additional 37.5 million depositary shares, as well as extra Class A common stock valued at up to $3.375 billion.
Major semiconductor manufacturers Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom have expressed preliminary, non-binding interest in acting as cornerstone investors. Together, they may purchase up to $5 billion worth of shares included in the Class A offering.
Meta plans to allocate the net proceeds toward general corporate needs, with a particular focus on increasing computing capacity and developing its data center infrastructure to support its expanding AI operations.
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