MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu accelerates social implementation of next-generation logistics based on research findings on social acceptance of drone delivery

KAWASAKI, Japan, October 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it is accelerating the social implementation of next-generation logistics by applying its recent research findings on the social acceptance of drone delivery to its Uvance [1] business model, specifically within the Dynamic Supply Chain Management area. By combining insights on societal acceptance with flow-of-commerce and logistics data, Fujitsu, in collaboration with partners, logistics operators, local governments, and regional businesses, will utilize AI-driven analysis and simulations to design regional delivery services that optimize transport modes, including trucks, drones, and autonomous delivery robots.

The findings leveraged in this initiative are the result of joint research conducted by Fujitsu with researchers from Kyushu University, Sungkyunkwan University, and other institutions. The results of this study were published online in the international academic journal Transportation Research Part E: Logistics and Transportation Review on July 29, 2026, and will appear in Volume 215 of the journal (scheduled for publication in November 2026).

Background

The expansion of the e-commerce market and the "2024 logistics problem" have created critical social challenges, including labor shortages and insufficient transportation capacity. While mountain regions struggle to maintain existing delivery networks due to depopulation, urban areas are facing diverse needs for speed, flexible receipt methods, and cost-effectiveness. While drones and autonomous delivery robots are promising solutions, technical improvements alone are insufficient for social implementation.

Fujitsu is advancing the realization of next-generation logistics by leveraging data and AI within its Uvance business model, specifically in the areas of Dynamic Supply Chain Management and Physical AI. To build logistics networks tailored to the needs of individual regions and residents, it is essential to capture not only flow-of-commerce and logistics data but also the conditions under which new delivery methods are accepted, and to reflect these insights into service design.

Application of Research Findings to Dynamic Supply Chain Management

Fujitsu will combine the findings on social acceptance obtained from this research with flow-of-commerce and logistics data-such as delivery demand, transport capacity, and lead times. Through AI-driven analysis and simulations, Fujitsu will collaborate with partner companies, logistics operators, local governments, and regional businesses to examine optimal logistics services tailored to the specific characteristics of different regions and residents. Furthermore, Fujitsu will leverage these insights to optimize transport combinations and finalize specific delivery plans based on local needs and conditions.

In addition, Fujitsu will examine mechanisms to integrate existing logistics systems, such as Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Transportation Management Systems (TMS), with Physical AI, including drones and autonomous delivery robots, through data linkage. By having drones handle deliveries that require short lead times or are difficult to deliver efficiently via trucks, Fujitsu will optimize the division of roles among trucks, drones, and autonomous delivery robots according to regional demand and transportation conditions, ultimately leading to the restructuring of the entire last-mile logistics network.

For example, in densely populated areas, Fujitsu aims to realize delivery plans that provide packages using the appropriate means at the necessary time, based on delivery demand, lead time, and the convenience and price sensitivity prioritized by residents. Meanwhile, in mountain regions where maintaining existing delivery networks is becoming difficult due to depopulation, Fujitsu will work with local governments and regional businesses to introduce and establish new delivery services using drones, while taking into account delivery continuity and the acceptance by residents.

Fujitsu combines its business expertise in supply chains with a data linkage platform and AI-driven analysis and simulation technologies to connect planning, decision-making, and execution through data and AI. Through this approach, the company does more than simply provide technology; it is committed to providing end-to-end support, from the design of services that are welcomed by local communities and residents, to their social implementation in collaboration with partners.

Leveraging Physical AI for Social Implementation

Through the Fujitsu-Carnegie Mellon Physical AI Research Center, established in April 2026, Fujitsu is advancing the development of the Fujitsu Kozuchi Physical OS, a platform that integrates robotics, sensors, systems, and spatial data. By applying the findings from this study to areas such as deployment conditions for drones and autonomous delivery robots, operational requirements, engagement with residents, and the establishment of trust, Fujitsu will accelerate the social implementation of Physical AI from both technical and social acceptance perspectives.

Research Findings Utilized

The study, which surveyed 5,113 people across Japan, analyzed the factors influencing public acceptance of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) for last-mile delivery. The results revealed that acceptance of drone delivery is significantly influenced not only by functional aspects such as delivery speed and cost, but also by trust in the supporting systems and mechanisms, as well as empathy toward the social value it provides, such as addressing social issues and contributing to regional communities.

The study further identified two distinct segments of acceptance: one that responds to functional aspects such as delivery lead time and operator types, and another that prioritizes trust in the underlying systems and the universal accessibility of logistics services, including for elderly residents and those in underserved areas. These findings highlight the importance of service design and communication tailored to the specific characteristics of different regions and residents.

Future Plans

Fujitsu will leverage the findings from this study to support the design of services and communication strategies tailored to different age groups, provide policy recommendations for institutional design such as safety certification, and assist in building ecosystems within the supply chain domain, including drone delivery, by utilizing flow-of-commerce and logistics data. Furthermore, Fujitsu will integrate these insights regarding institutional trust and social value into its initiatives in the Dynamic Supply Chain Management and Physical AI domains, aiming to drive service development and social implementation.

[1] Uvance:

A business model committed to realizing customer transformation and creating social value in an era where AI is reshaping the world.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

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Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Transport & Logistics, Artificial Intel [AI], Automation [IoT]