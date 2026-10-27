Al-Misnad Hosts Panel On Private-Sector Funding In Developing Countries

HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation, Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, yesterday hosted a panel discussion on the role of the private sector in funding development in developing countries as part of the World Investment Forum (WIF) in Doha.

Addressing the panel, HE Dr al-Misnad noted the mounting challenges facing development funding amid the deceleration of official development assistance and the widening financing gap for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), estimated at approximately USD4tn annually.

It is imperative to shift from dependence on government funding and traditional assistance to more effective partnerships capable of mobilising private capital to achieve an enduring development impact, HE the Minister underlined.

HE Dr al-Misnad stressed the importance of leveraging public funding to stimulate private investment, addressing impediments to investment flows, and underscoring the consequential link between investment, stability, and peacebuilding.

She elaborated that the State of Qatar's experience offers a practical model for integration among development co-operation, investment, and diplomacy.

HE the Minister propounded three practical suggestions to enhance development funding, centred on setting clear goals to mobilise private investment, supporting the development of investment-ready projects, and devising tailored financing instruments for fragile and conflict-affected countries.

Dr al-Misnad highlighted that the challenge today does not lie in providing additional financial resources, but in transforming available financing into productive investments, sustainable partnerships, and tangible economic opportunities.

Drawing on the State of Qatar's experience in mediation and conflict resolution, she acknowledged that stability is a sine qua non for attracting investment, while economic development and the creation of opportunities help consolidate peace and preclude the resurgence of conflicts.

She pointed out that Qatar views economic diplomacy as a vital tool for connecting peacebuilding efforts with the achievement of sustainable development.

HE Dr al-Misnad reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to consistently pursuing its role as an effective partner in supporting international development through development cooperation, responsible investment, diplomacy, and efforts to enhance peace and stability.

private sector Funding World Investment Forum 2026