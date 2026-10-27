Justice Minister Meets US Charge D'affaires

His Excellency the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi met yesterday with the Charge d'Affaires at the US embassy in the State of Qatar Chris Hodges.

During the meeting, they discussed legal and judicial co-operation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, as well as ways to deepen and expand it. They also addressed a range of matters of mutual interest.

US charge d'affaires