NPC Partakes In WIF

The National Planning Council (NPC) participated in the 9th edition of the World Investment Forum (WIF 2026), hosted by Qatar in partnership with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

During a panel discussion on“Beyond GDP: Investing for Sustainable and Inclusive Progress”, HE the NPC Secretary-General Dr Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak al-Khalifa affirmed that, since the launch of Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar has adopted a comprehensive concept of economic growth, reflected in its National Development Strategies through greater economic diversification.

The session explored ways to reshape policies and investments, given that gross domestic product (GDP) alone is no longer sufficient to address mounting economic and environmental pressures.

It also discussed mechanisms for translating the Beyond GDP agenda into practical steps that deliver prosperity. On the sidelines of the Forum, HE Dr al-Khalifa met with UNCTAD deputy secretary-general and acting secretary-general Pedro Manuel Moreno, and discussed avenues for co-operation between the two sides.