National Planning Council Participates In World Investment Forum 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council (NPC) participated in the ninth edition of the World Investment Forum, hosted by the State of Qatar in partnership with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) from 25 to 27 October under the theme 'Investing in the Future'.

Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa, spoke during a panel discussion titled 'Beyond GDP: Investing for Sustainable and Inclusive Progress'.

The session explored ways to reshape policies and investments, given that GDP alone is no longer sufficient to address mounting economic and environmental pressures. It also discussed mechanisms for translating the Beyond GDP agenda into practical steps that deliver prosperity.

During the session, he affirmed that, since the launch of Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar has adopted a comprehensive concept of economic growth, reflected in its National Development Strategies through greater economic diversification.

He said:“GDP remains a key measure of economic performance, and from the outset we have ensured that it forms part of a broader vision encompassing people, the strength of institutions and the economy's capacity for sustained growth. GDP shows us how fast the economy is growing, while national planning determines where that growth is heading, who benefits from it, and its lasting impact on the future.”

Speaking about the impact of yesterday's decisions on future generations, he said:“Since the launch of Qatar National Vision 2030, we have placed young people and future generations at the centre of our development plans, guided by the principle of intergenerational justice and the transformation of natural wealth into lasting sources of prosperity. Today, by linking national planning, statistics and strategic foresight, we are able to read long-term trends and understand the impact of our current decisions on the future, ensuring that investment decisions respond to present needs while providing the foundations for the success of future generations.”

On the sidelines of the Forum, H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa met with Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Secretary-General of UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), H E Pedro Manuel Moreno. The meeting discussed avenues for cooperation between the two sides.

The World Investment Forum brings together ministers, senior government officials, chief executives, investors, sovereign wealth fund leaders, and representatives of international organisations, investment agencies and entrepreneurs from around the world.

Over three days, participants are discussing the key shifts and challenges facing global investment, and ways to strengthen international cooperation in keeping pace with rapid economic change.