Qatar Discusses Investment Ties With Egypt Food Security With Pakistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatari Diar H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, met with Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Egypt, at Qatari Diar's headquarters H E Dr Mohamed Farid Saleh.

The meeting took place during the Egyptian minister's visit to Qatar to participate in the Global Investment Forum 2026. The discussions focused on ways to enhance investment cooperation between the two countries and support Qatari Diar's projects in Egypt.

The Minister also met with Pakistan's Federal Minister of Commerce H E Jam Kamal Khan, at the Ministry of Municipality headquarters during the latter's visit to Qatar to participate in the Global Investment Forum 2026.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of food security and supplies.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar H E Muhammad Amir.