Alcaraz Heads Strong Spanish Davis Cup Team

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Barcelona: Carlos Alcaraz will lead a strong Spanish Davis Cup team named by captain David Ferrer yesterday.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz, Rafael Jodar, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez will compete for Spain, who last won the competition in 2019.

“We have a very good team, without a doubt,” said Ferrer.

“I'm happy to have all the players available and very excited.

“Obviously, we're one of the favourites to win the Davis Cup, but that's okay, it's always better to have the best players.”

World number three Alcaraz missed four months of the season with a wrist injury, but returned at the US Open and triumphed in Tokyo at the Japan Open earlier in October.

The competition takes place in Bologna from November 24-29.

Last year's runners-up Spain will open with a quarter-final against Austria, before a possible semi-final against Britain or Germany.