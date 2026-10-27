Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Alcaraz Heads Strong Spanish Davis Cup Team

Alcaraz Heads Strong Spanish Davis Cup Team


Date: 2026-10-27 04:06:01

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Barcelona: Carlos Alcaraz will lead a strong Spanish Davis Cup team named by captain David Ferrer yesterday.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz, Rafael Jodar, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez will compete for Spain, who last won the competition in 2019.

“We have a very good team, without a doubt,” said Ferrer.

“I'm happy to have all the players available and very excited.

“Obviously, we're one of the favourites to win the Davis Cup, but that's okay, it's always better to have the best players.”

World number three Alcaraz missed four months of the season with a wrist injury, but returned at the US Open and triumphed in Tokyo at the Japan Open earlier in October.

The competition takes place in Bologna from November 24-29.

Last year's runners-up Spain will open with a quarter-final against Austria, before a possible semi-final against Britain or Germany.

MENAFN27102026000063011010ID1111871014


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search