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Amir Sends Congratulations To Governor General Of Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

Amir Sends Congratulations To Governor General Of Saint Vincent And The Grenadines


Date: 2026-10-27 04:06:00

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines HE Sir Stanley John on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

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The Peninsula

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