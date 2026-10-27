Women Entrepreneurs Honoured At World Investment Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Women entrepreneurs building fast-growing businesses were recognised at the Empretec Women in Business Awards 2026, held during the 9th World Investment Forum in Doha, Qatar.

Organised under the theme 'Women-led businesses and the art of scale', the awards honour women entrepreneurs in four categories such as 'leadership, sustainability, innovation and technology.' The awards attracted 52 entrepreneurs nominated by Empretec centres, which had provided them with training and business development services.

The ceremony brought together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and business leaders to celebrate their achievements and connect them with the finance, markets, expertise and networks they need to grow.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Pelere Group Limited, Sandra Letio (Uganda), was recognised for building a successful agribusiness that works with more than 5,000 smallholder farmers and creates opportunities across the shea and oilseed value chain.

Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Reforest Latam, Paula Gianserra (Argentina), was recognised for advancing forest restoration through artificial intelligence, biotechnology and drone seeding.

Co-Founder of Wafir, Aisha Albinali (Qatar), was recognised for turning traditional savings practices into an innovative financial technology solution. Chief Executive Officer of Mátrika Special Foods, Adriana Fernandes (Brazil), was also recognised in this category for building an innovative food business that makes safe, high-quality food accessible to people with food allergies and dietary restrictions. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Earlybean, Biobele Oyibo (Nigeria), was recognised for using technology to promote financial literacy and inclusion among young people.

Women entrepreneurs are creating jobs, introducing new technologies and developing solutions to economic, social and environmental challenges. Yet starting a business is often only the first hurdle. Expanding it can be even more difficult.

Growth requires access to finance, investment, new markets, skilled workers, mentors and business networks. These resources can help entrepreneurs move from local success to opportunities in regional and global markets.

During the forum, UNCTAD and the Qatari Businesswomen Association signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation in support of women entrepreneurs and women's economic empowerment.