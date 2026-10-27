8Th Middle East Civil Aviation Directors General Meeting Kicks Off In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The eighth meeting of Directors General of Civil Aviation in the Middle East region commenced yesterday. Hosted by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Middle East Regional Office, the conference will run through October 28.

The event brings together Directors General and senior officials from civil aviation authorities across the region and internationally, alongside representatives from various international and regional civil aviation bodies. In his opening remarks, In Charge of Managing QCAA Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri highlighted the significance of the meeting as a vital framework to define strategic priorities for the coming period, given the rapid transformations currently shaping the global civil aviation sector.

He addressed key regional developments and their direct impact on the aviation industry, emphasizing the imperative of strengthening regional cooperation and institutional coordination under current circumstances. He expressed expectations that joint efforts and ongoing regional coordination will contribute to the restoration of operational activities to normal levels.