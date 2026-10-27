Qatar, United Nations Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States H E Dr. Abdallah Al Dardari, on the sidelines of the ongoing World Investment Forum in Doha.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation and relations and ways to strengthen and develop them, as well as the evolving situation in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, in addition to a number of other topics of common concern.
Both sides emphasised the necessity of working with international partners to improve the humanitarian conditions of the Palestinian people.
Separately, the Minister of State for International Cooperation also met yesterday with Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), H E Fatou Haidara, on the sidelines of the World Investment Forum (WIF), held in Doha. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
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