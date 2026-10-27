Qatar To Notify Successful 2027 Hajj Applicants By SMS

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs will screen applications for 2027 Hajj season today, October 27, and notify successful applicants by SMS once the approval process is completed.

The ministry, represented by the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, said the applications would be reviewed and approved in accordance with the rules and requirements governing this year's pilgrimage.

More than 12,000 applications were submitted by Qatari citizens and residents before the registration deadline on October 20 through the electronic Hajj portal. Following the screening process, applicants who meet the eligibility requirements will receive approval notifications directly on the mobile phone numbers registered in the electronic system.

Qatar has been allocated a quota of 4,400 pilgrims for the 2027 season. The ministry said the selection and approval process would follow established criteria to ensure fairness and transparency in distributing the available places.

Completing the selection process in a timely manner will also allow accredited Qatari Hajj campaigns to finalise their operational and organisational arrangements ahead of the pilgrimage season.

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The ministry said the measures form part of its ongoing efforts to develop the Hajj and Umrah services system, expand digital services and simplify procedures for applicants.

These efforts aim to improve the pilgrim experience, enhance service quality and increase operational efficiency, in line with the ministry's strategy for digital transformation and institutional excellence, as well as the objectives of QNV 2030.