Zimbabwe Minister Calls For Increased Investment At World Investment Forum 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At the UNCTAD World Investment Forum 2026, Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H E Monica Mutsvangwa, called for greater investment in Zimbabwe's diverse economic sectors while expressing gratitude for the strengthening ties between Zimbabwe and Qatar.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Minister Mutsvangwa highlighted the pivotal role her ministry plays in supporting business growth, gender equality, and community development in Zimbabwe.

She commended Qatar for its hospitality and successful organisation of the global conference, describing it as“marvelous” and“seamless.”

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The Minister emphasised the excellent relations between Zimbabwe and Qatar, noting that the introduction of Qatar Airways flights to Zimbabwe in 2021 had significantly boosted people-to-people ties and tourism, laying a strong foundation for future business and investment.

“There are Qatari investments in my country, but there's room to improve,” she stated, encouraging further collaboration and investment from Qatari stakeholders.

Highlighting Zimbabwe's resource wealth, Minister Mutsvangwa pointed to the country's abundance of critical minerals, including rare earths and lithium, which are essential for global industries of the future.

“Zimbabwe is well positioned, especially when it comes to critical minerals and human resources, she said.“There's so much opportunity for investors to come into the country.”

She noted that Zimbabwe ranks among the top ten producers of lithium worldwide.

The delegate also cited the new steel plant, one of the best in Africa with reserves projected to last more than 300,000 years, and Zimbabwe's exceptional human resources, evidenced by a 99.5 percent literacy rate as attested by UNESCO.

Minister Mutsvangwa reassured potential investors of Zimbabwe's stable business environment, including the use of multiple currencies such as the US dollar, and policies that guarantee the repatriation of profits.“When investors come into our country, it's not a problem, she said.“They will get the skills which they want.”

The Minister underscored Zimbabwe's openness to investment, stressing the government's commitment to listening to investors and providing the right environment for growth.

She also highlighted the importance of empowering women and ensuring inclusive economic participation.“We try to encourage everyone because if we are trying to achieve our vision in the community, it is very important to make sure that we do not leave anyone behind,” the Minister added.

Minister Mutsvangwa invited international and local investors to explore opportunities in Zimbabwe's agriculture sector, as well as its special economic zones, reiterating the country's readiness for sustainable development and growth.